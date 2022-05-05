New Lion.- Gustavo Soto Miranda, alias “King Kong”, reaffirmed that he was not “El Jaguar” and was not related to the death of Debanhi Susana Escobar Bazaldúa, at the same time, sent a message to Mr. Mario Escobar Salazar.

Through a video published on the internet, the man who claims to be an actor spoke again about the public accusations made against him by linking his images to the case of the young woman found lifeless in a cistern at the Nueva Castilla motel, in Escobedo, Nuevo Lion.

in the clip stated that Debanhi was important to his lifebecause despite presumably not knowing her, he was involved in the issue through publications in traditional media and social networks.

Read more: With murals in Tijuana and Nuevo León, they make visible the martyrdom of being a woman in Mexico

He sent his condolences to Mario Escobar and explicitly stated that he was not responsible for murdering the young woman. 18 years old who was a Law and Criminology student at the Autonomous University of Nuevo León (UANL).

“To the man of the girl, his daughter impacted me in a very big way in my life. The only thing I have to say to Mr. Mario Escobar with all due respect is that I sent him my deepest condolences. I did not kill his daughter and I did not Let yourself be manipulated by the media. Just let yourself be carried away by what the Prosecutor’s Office says, “he said.

At once, Gustavo Soto reiterated that he is not nicknamed “El Jaguar”“and that he is originally from Texas. Although he currently lives in Corpus Christi, he said he was raised in Piedras Negras, Coahuila

“I do not hide from anyone. There is the truth and thank you very much,” he added.

Finally, he asked the Mexicans not to continue speculating about him in relation to the disappearance and subsequent death of Debanhi Escobar.

Read more: “We continue to search for the truth”, Debanhi’s father thanks Edén Muñoz for a song in honor of his daughter

“I don’t need to sue, I have ways to get ahead. Stop playing detective and let that little girl rest. I don’t know her and I didn’t know her,” he said.