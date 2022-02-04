Home page politics

Preparations for the opening ceremony on Friday evening are underway at the “Bird’s Nest” Olympic Stadium in Beijing. © Kyodo News/Imago

Many Western countries do not send government representatives to the opening of the Olympics in Beijing. But the justification often remains vague. The times of dramatic complete boycotts seem to be over.

Berlin/Beijing/Munich – The announcement was no longer a surprise: Chancellor Olaf Scholz is not going to Beijing either. He has no travel plans, said the SPD politician on Wednesday evening in the ZDF “heute journal”. “That’s why you can’t assume that I’ll suddenly show up and say: Hello, here I am.” With his refusal, it’s clear that nobody from the federal government will take part in the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games * on Friday — and neither will that German Embassy staff. However, Scholz did not consciously use the word “boycott”. In the end, the boycott debate in Europe came to nothing, also because there was once again disagreement. Some, like Germany, just don’t go there. Others such as Denmark, Lithuania and Belgium announced a diplomatic boycott. Others, such as the Netherlands, Austria or Sweden, blame their absence on the corona pandemic.

France was against a boycott from the start and is therefore sending an official delegation to Beijing – perhaps also because Paris, as the venue for the upcoming summer games, currently has to work closely with the IOC. Hungary also rejected a boycott – Prime Minister Victor Orban works relatively closely with China*. Outside the EU, the US, Australia, Canada, the UK and New Zealand are participating in the diplomatic boycott. China’s neighbor Japan is not sending a government delegation, but expressly does not want to talk about a diplomatic boycott. South Korea’s government at least sent the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Hwang Hee.

Olympics in Beijing: the time of the big boycotts is over

The situation is similar to 2008. At that time, too, Western countries discussed a boycott of the Beijing Summer Games because of Beijing’s repression in Tibet. In the end, even then, each state decided for itself; Germany did not send any member of the government to the opening ceremony. Only in the course of the competition did two ministers* arrive. In retrospect, the China of that time is considered comparatively open. Nor had hopes for “change through trade” been given up. Since then, China has become more authoritarian and self-confident under President Xi Jinping*. Nobody is currently counting on political change in the People’s Republic.

Despite all this, it seems that the time for real boycotts is over. In the decades since the Second World War, even athletes have been repeatedly withdrawn from the Games for political reasons. China was also involved early on. When Taiwan* was officially recognized as the “Republic of China” and a member of the United Nations, the island sent athletes to the Games until the late 1960s. Beijing decided not to participate each time in protest.

Cold War Olympic boycotts

In 1956, several geopolitical events crowded the Melbourne Summer Games. It was the year of the Suez Crisis and the Hungarian uprising for more democracy, which the Soviet Union bloodily crushed. The Netherlands, Spain and Switzerland boycotted the games in protest at the Soviet tanks in Budapest. The reason: The IOC did not remove Moscow from the games. The Suez Crisis arose after Egypt nationalized the previously internationally administered Suez Canal. Britain, France and Israel then attacked Egypt. Egypt itself, as well as Lebanon and Iraq, then canceled their participation in the games. China was not there anyway because of Taiwan’s participation.

In the 1980s, the Cold War also ruled Olympia. In 1980, many western countries boycotted the games in Moscow on the initiative of the USA to protest against the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan. Among others, the Federal Republic of Germany, Japan, Canada, Argentina, Chile, the Philippines, Kenya and Nigeria joined the American call for a boycott.

Olympic boycotts: No unity in Europe even during the Cold War

But even then there was no unity in Europe. The Warsaw Pact countries, including the GDR, of course took part in the Soviet Games. Although France and Great Britain supported the boycott, they left the decision on sending athletes to their athletes’ associations. In the end, only a few athletes from individual disciplines traveled to Moscow from both countries. Spain and Italy participated under a neutral flag. When they won medals, the Olympic anthem was played — as is the case with Taiwan today. Sweden and Finland in turn took part. China’s relations with the Soviet Union were at a low ebb at the time, and Beijing joined the boycott at the time. Iran also boycotted the Moscow Games because of the attack on its Muslim sister country, Afghanistan, but stressed that it was not doing so in cooperation with the United States.

In 1984 Los Angeles hosted the Summer Games: A welcome opportunity for retaliation for the Soviets. Virtually the entire Eastern bloc stayed away from the games. Only Romania and Yugoslavia sent athletes to the United States. Iran also boycotted the games at the “Great Satan” USA, as did Albania and Libya.

Entire generations of athletes have thus repeatedly found themselves caught up in the maelstrom of geopolitics. Some supported the boycotts at the time, many didn’t. Even today, many athletes from all over the world are ambivalent or critical of the games being awarded to China. It remains to be seen whether the debate will ultimately lead to a different award practice – and to a greater willingness on the part of democratic states to apply for the 2030 Games. Until then, from a European point of view, there will be peace: the next stations are Paris, Milan/Cortina d’Ampezzo and Brisbane. (ck) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.