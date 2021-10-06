It is not the Arena: guests and previews of the episode of 6 October

Tonight, 6 October 2021, a new episode of Non è l’Arena will be broadcast on La7, the broadcast conducted by Massimo Giletti, which this year moves to Wednesday. What are the previews and the guests of today’s episode? Let’s see them together.

We will talk about the alleged rape of Baia Sardinia: a case similar to that of Grillo jr for which the Procura, the same, of Tempio Pausania has requested the filing. In a few days we will know the decision of the investigating judge. Meanwhile, in today’s episode of Non è l’Arena da Giletti there will be an exclusive witness who has seen everything. Will his story change the fate of this story? In the studio also the two girls who had the courage to report the violence suffered. Among the guests, to comment on the story, Annamaria Bernardini de Pace and Alessandra Moretti.

According to today’s advances from Non è l’Arena, after a year away, Fabrizio Corona is back on TV to talk about the sentence of the Supreme Court which annulled the provision with which, last March, the Supervisory Court of Milan had ordered his incarceration. We will talk about it in the studio with Alessandro Sallusti, Luca Telese and Alfonso Sabella.

There will also be comments on the administrative elections this weekend, with Rome and Turin preparing for the ballot, and on the cases that have shaken politics in recent days. As for the sentence of Mimmo Lucano, Luigi De Magistris and Alessandro Sallusti will confront each other. In today’s episode of Non è l’Arena, the investigation into the alleged links between neo-melodic music and the underworld returns. With Nello Trocchia and Nunzia De Girolamo we will discover how music has sometimes been used to convey a certain type of criminal culture.

Streaming and tv

Where to see Non è l’Arena live on TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, is broadcast on La7 tonight, Wednesday 6 October, at 9.15 pm. It will also be possible to follow him in live streaming through the official website of the TV channel, La7.