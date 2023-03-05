It’s not the Arena: guests and previews of today’s episode, March 5, 2023

This evening, Sunday 5 March 2023, a new episode of Non è l’Arena will be broadcast on La7, the show hosted by Massimo Giletti. What are the previews and guests of today’s episode? All the information in detail below.

The investigations into the mafia continue. The arrest of Matteo Messina Denaro’s sister and his network of pizzini provide new details to discover hitherto unknown elements on the fugitive of the boss and on his life as a fugitive. And thanks to the voice messages exchanged with the woman he met during the chemo sessions (who will again be a guest on the programme) it will be possible to analyze the psychology of the man and the criminal mafioso.

Tonight It’s Not the Arena will also return to Totò Riina, with exclusive videos and revelations that after so many years once again call into question the investigations into the failure to search and monitor his lair.

Three years after the start of the pandemic, the Bergamo prosecutor’s office closed the investigation into the management of the first wave of covid by investigating leading figures in Italian health and politics called to give answers. While discussing whether the creation of a red zone in the Lombard valleys affected by Covid could have saved more lives.

Insights and debates with guests: Gad Lerner, Paolo Crepet, Antonio Ingroia, Pierpaolo Sileri, Sandra Amurri, Francesco Storace, Felice Cavallaro, Francesco Zambon and Jessica Costanzo.

