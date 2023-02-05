It’s not the Arena: guests and previews of today’s episode, 5 February 2023

This evening, Sunday 5 February 2023, a new episode of Non è l’Arena will be broadcast on La7, the show hosted by Massimo Giletti. What are the previews and guests of today’s episode? All the information in detail below.

Advances

Massimo Giletti’s in-depth analysis of the background linked to the arrest of the boss Matteo Messina Denaro continues. After the “prophecy” and the words of warning spoken in our studios, Salvatore Baiardo returns to the studio, announcing important revelations. With him will be present Antonio Ingroia, the former magistrate who was one of the prosecutors in the process on the State-Mafia negotiation, for an exclusive discussion that could bring out new questions and new reflections.

Among today’s guests at Non è l’Arena are also journalists Sandra Amurri and Peter Gomez, former Minister Francesco Storace, Angelo Garavaglia Fragetta, co-founder of the Movement of Red Agendas. Ismaele La Vardera, vice president of the Anti-Mafia Commission of the Sicily Region will also be present.

Another theme of the evening will be the story of Alfredo Cospito. The anarchist was convicted of having carried out two attacks: the first against a manager of Ansaldo Nucleare, while the second against a school of carabinieri students. Last May, Cospito ended up at 41 bis, where he must remain for the next four years. In protest against this regime, he has been on hunger strike since October and his conditions are now continuously worsening. While politics and the judiciary have confirmed maximum security prison for him, tension rises in the Italian squares due to demonstrations by anarchist movements. The journalist Alessandro Sallusti and the lawyer Iuri Maria Prado discuss the topic. Finally, Raimondo Etro, a former member of the Red Brigades involved in the kidnapping of Aldo Moro, is added to them.

Streaming and TV

We have seen the previews of today’s episode of Non è l’Arena, but where to see it on live TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, is broadcast on A7 this evening, Sunday 5 February 2023, at 21.15. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the official website of the TV channel, La7.