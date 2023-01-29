It’s not the Arena: guests and previews of today’s episode, January 29, 2023

This evening, Sunday 29 January 2023, a new episode of Non è l’Arena will be broadcast on La7, the show hosted by Massimo Giletti. What are the previews and guests of today’s episode? All the information in detail below.

Advances

Massimo Giletti hosts Gaspare Mutolo, repentant mafia and collaborator of justice. In the studio also those who experienced the fight against organized crime, Maria Sodano, widow of the former prefect Fulvio Sodano who fought hard against the Mafia and was removed from Trapani by the Undersecretary of the Interior Antonio D’Alì, later convicted of external competition in a mafia association . Also participating in the program will be Luana Ilardo, daughter of Luigi Ilardo, the boss who made the carabinieri discover the hideout of Bernardo Provenzano, later killed by a leak from the Caltanissetta prosecutor’s office. At Non è l’Arena the journalists Alessandro Sallusti, Peter Gomez and Sandra Amurri.

We will then talk about Covid: “Today we are able to reveal to you one of the mysteries of Italy born during the pandemic. Let’s talk about when the Lazio Region bought millions of masks from China through various intermediaries. According to the Court of Auditors, the disappearance of these masks created damage of 12 million euros because those principals never arrived. Today we have found them, there are over 6 million masks in these warehouses. But can we use them instead of leaving them there?” explains Giletti.

