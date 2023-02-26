It’s not the Arena: guests and previews of today’s episode, 26 February 2023

This evening, Sunday 26 February 2023, a new episode of Non è l’Arena, the program hosted by Massimo Giletti, is being broadcast on La7. What are the previews and guests of today’s episode? All the information in detail below.

Advances

Massimo Giletti’s program returns to the arrest of Matteo Messina Denaro with new revelations. Enrico Mentana, together with other guests, will remember Maurizio Costanzo, who died on Friday at the age of 84. There will also be a 360-degree interview with Massimo Cacciari on the Italian political situation and current events, also speaking on the international crisis.

Streaming and TV

We have seen the previews of today’s episode of Non è l’Arena, but where to see it on live TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, is broadcast on A7 this evening, Sunday 26 February 2023, at 21.15. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the official website of the TV channel, La7.