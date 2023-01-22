It’s not the Arena: guests and previews of today’s episode, 22 January 2023

This evening, Sunday 22 January 2023, a new episode of Non è l’Arena will be broadcast on La7, the show hosted by Massimo Giletti. What are the previews and guests of today’s episode? All the information in detail below.

Advances

Tonight’s episode devotes ample space to the arrest of Matteo Messina Denaro, with an exclusive interview with Salvatore Baiardo, the man who during a November special had announced the capture of the boss. Also in the studio Sandra Amurri, Enrico Deaglio And Claudius Martelli.

Massimo Giletti will also speak with the philosopher Massimo Cacciarifor an all-round interview on current affairs and politics.

Streaming and TV

We have seen the previews of today’s episode of Non è l’Arena, but where to see it on live TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, is broadcast on A7 this evening, Sunday 22 January 2023, at 21.15. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the official website of the TV channel, La7.