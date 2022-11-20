It’s not the Arena: guests and previews of today’s episode, November 20, 2022

This evening, Sunday 20 November 2022, a new episode of Non è l’Arena will be broadcast on La7, the show hosted by Massimo Giletti. What are the previews and guests of today’s episode? All the information in detail below.

Advances

Among the guests of tonight’s episode, the leader of Italia Viva Matthew Renzi with which the conductor Massimo Giletti will have a close confrontation.

Furthermore, they will intervene during the programme Bruno Vespa, Massimo Cacciari and the director of “Libero” Alessandro Salusti.

Streaming and TV

We have seen the previews of today’s episode of Non è l’Arena, but where to see it on live TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, is broadcast on A7 this evening, Sunday 20 November 2022, at 21.15. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the official website of the TV channel, La7.