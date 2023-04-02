It’s not the Arena: guests and previews of today’s episode, April 2, 2023

This evening, Sunday 2 April 2023, a new episode of Non è l’Arena will be broadcast on La7, the show hosted by Massimo Giletti. What are the previews and guests of today’s episode? All the information in detail below.

Advances

The investigations into Matteo Messina Denaro continue: the teacher under investigation for aiding and abetting, the public meetings and the network of collaborators who covered up the boss’s fugitive. Giletti’s program returns to Campobello di Mazara, the Sicilian town where Messina Denaro hid undisturbed for years; guest Giuseppe Castiglione, mayor of Campobello di Mazara.

The mafia also casts shadows on the story of little Claudio Domino, killed in 1986 at the age of 11 by a bullet while playing in the street. Since then, the investigations have not led to concrete answers, but the hypothesis of the involvement of organized crime of the mafia type has never waned. To reconstruct the story, the parents of Claudio, Graziella Accept and Ninni Domino.

Then during today’s episode of Non è l’Arena Karima El Mahroug will tell herself: her family history, the difficulties faced in her adolescence that led her to be known for the “Rubygate” and now, after troubled years, the rebirth. Space then to current events in the face-to-face with Walter Veltroni, for an interview on the political and social scene with the founder of the Democratic Party who has returned to the role of director. Guests of the episode: Peter Gomez, Sandra Amurri, Luca Telese and Alfonso Sabella.

Streaming and TV

We have seen the previews of today's episode of Non è l'Arena, but where to see it on live TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, is broadcast on A7 this evening, Sunday 2 April 2023, at 21.15.