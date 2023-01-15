It’s not the Arena: guests and previews of today’s episode, 15 January 2023

This evening, Sunday 15 January 2023, a new episode of Non è l’Arena will be broadcast on La7, the show hosted by Massimo Giletti. What are the previews and guests of today’s episode? All the information in detail below.

Advances

Tonight’s episode devotes ample space to the case involving Cardinal Angelo Becciu with the exclusive broadcasting of some audio relating to the trial in which the prelate is accused. Among the guests of the episode: Francesca Chaouqui.

Massimo Giletti also interviews Mario Caucci, the ex-husband of Noemi Bocchi, the current partner of Francesco Totti.

Space, then, for Qatargate. Among the guests: John Donzelliexponent of Fratelli D’Italia, the former journalist and today leader of Italexit Gianluigi Comparison and journalists Peter Gomez de Daily fact, Iuri Maria Prado de The Reformist And Candida Morville.

Streaming and TV

We have seen the previews of today’s episode of Non è l’Arena, but where to see it on live TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, is broadcast on A7 this evening, Sunday 15 January 2023, at 21.15. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the official website of the TV channel, La7.