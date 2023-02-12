It’s not the Arena: guests and previews of today’s episode, 12 February 2023

This evening, Sunday 12 February 2023, a new episode of Non è l’Arena, the program hosted by Massimo Giletti, is being broadcast on La7. What are the previews and guests of today’s episode? All the information in detail below.

Advances

In tonight’s episode we return to talk about the arrest of the mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro and the Cospito case, the anarchist imprisoned in 41-bis. In particular there will be a focus on Antonino Lombardo, marshal of the carabinieri who was fundamental in the capture of Totò Riina. Lombardo was found dead in 1995 in his car. According to the official version he would have committed suicide, but his children do not believe in this hypothesis, they have presented a complaint to the prosecutor and tell their story to Massimo Giletti. Sandra Amurri and Nello Trocchia will talk about it in the studio.

And again: what happened to Borsellino’s red diary? Luca Telese and Francesco Storace are also expected to broadcast. The other theme will be, as mentioned, the story of Alfredo Cospito, the anarchist on hunger strike because he was detained under the 41 bis. He is considered one of the leaders of the informal anarchist federation, considered by the investigators to be a criminal association with terrorism purposes.

Streaming and TV

We have seen the previews of today’s episode of Non è l’Arena, but where to see it on live TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, is broadcast on A7 this evening, Sunday 12 February 2023, at 21.15. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the official website of the TV channel, La7.