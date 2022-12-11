It’s not the Arena: guests and previews of today’s episode, 11 December 2022

This evening, Sunday 11 December 2022, a new episode of Non è l’Arena will be broadcast on La7, the show hosted by Massimo Giletti. What are the previews and guests of today’s episode? All the information in detail below.

Advances

Tonight, in the last appointment for 2022, a focus on the basic income, the abolition of which, from 1 January 2024, is triggering strong social discontent. But will the subsidy be replaced with other measures? We will talk about it with the guests in the studio Leopoldo Mastelloni, Lino Romano, Giovanni Donzelli, Michele Gubitosa and Gianluigi Cimmino. The investigation of Giletti’s program on the Soumahoro case then continues, a story that opens up many questions awaiting an answer. Guests in the studio for the debate Luca Telese, Gianluigi Paragone, Sandra Amurri, Iuri Maria Prado and Geneviève Makaping.

Streaming and TV

We have seen the previews of today’s episode of Non è l’Arena, but where to see it on live TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, is broadcast on A7 this evening, Sunday 11 December 2022, at 21.15. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the official website of the TV channel, La7.