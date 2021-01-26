It is not that girls perform lower in mathematics than their male peers. It is that in Language they stand out so much that they end up opting for the degrees of Humanities. The researcher at the University of Murcia (UMU) Ildefonso Méndez has carried out a study that finds one of the fundamental keys that maintains the gender gap in the degrees of ‘Stem’ (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics for its acronym in English ), and that translates into the fact that only 21% of women study technical degrees, compared to 51% of university students.

The report concludes that girls do not opt ​​for technical careers because their performance in Language is significantly higher compared to performance in Mathematics, while they tend to choose more technical careers because their marks are better in Mathematics than in Language, despite that the difference between both subjects is less than in theirs.

That is to say, they excel in Language well above what they do in Mathematics, when they excel in Mathematics but by very little compared to Language, regardless of whether or not they are good with numbers.

According to Ildefonso Méndez, the literature on the subject has mainly highlighted three theories that could explain the gender gap in mathematics and its evolution from the earliest ages: biological differences between men and women, culture and competitiveness. But the author highlights a new hypothesis: the gender gap in mathematical performance is not sufficiently relevant from a quantitative point of view to explain the lower presence of women in studies and ‘Stem’ occupations.

“However, the combination of gender gaps in Mathematics and Language can explain the lower presence of women in studies and ‘Stem’ occupations,” says Méndez. The author concludes that «girls who are excellent in Mathematics at the end of compulsory schooling also obtain a high score in Language, so their comparative advantage to study intensive content in Mathematics is lower than that of boys, for whom they are excellent in science usually implies a lower performance in language ”.