That’s right, the standard price of the playstation 5 It is 13,999 MXNhowever, now you can find it in the not inconsiderable amount of 12,999 MXN which is a thousand pesos less. It is worth remembering that, at the end of August 2022, this model was in 14,999 and we can already say that it finally went down.

Now, stores like Amazon, Liverpool, Game Planet among others. Now it will be up to you to choose the best place, whether you find a promotion for your card or anything else.

Do you think this is a competitive price now to get the console or will you wait for the price to drop further?

The exclusive PlayStation 5 games coming out in the remainder of 2023

Well, let’s say you need a good reason to buy a ps5, not just a more affordable price. There are also games and in 2023 there will be some very specific titles that will surely attract your attention.

For example, on June 22 we will have final fantasy 16which is exclusive to the Sony console and many fans will be looking for it because they were excited by its latest presentation.

We should also have Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which will have both Miles Morales and Peter Parker each doing their respective Spidey. Another game that we are expecting to maybe come out in 2023 is Stellar Blade, however it does not have a release date or window.

We still need to announce in a Showcase or State of Play some surprise that we did not see coming for the PS5.