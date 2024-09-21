In 2024, the entertainment world is still dominated by some of the most influential figures in the music industry. Although names like Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish continue to be at the top of the list of the richest artists in the United States, they are not the ones who top the list of the richest artists in the United States. ChatGPT and Geminithe queen of the ranking is a woman who diversified her sources of income between her musical career, fashion and business.

Unlike other celebrities in the world, this singer’s success is measured beyond her platinum records or her music awards. The Barbados-born singer built a business empire that spans from cosmetics to lingerie, which led her to accumulate a fortune that exceeds 1 billion dollars.

Taylor Swift was in the middle of controversy after expressing her support for Kamala Harris in the US elections. Photo: AFP



Taylor Swift was in the middle of controversy after expressing her support for Kamala Harris in the US elections. Photo: AFP

Who is the top US billionaire and entertainer in 2024, according to AI?

Rihanna has established herself as The best millionaire artist in the United States in 2024according to AI. While her music career was key to her success, what really set her apart was her ability to venture into the business world. Her cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty and her lingerie line Savage X Fenty made her a successful businesswoman who does not depend solely on her music to generate income.

Thanks to these initiatives, the singer managed to position herself as a global fashion and beauty icon. Her ability to connect with a diverse audience, combined with the backing of large corporations such as LVMH, has catapulted her to the top of financial success, making her the richest figure in music entertainment in the United States.

Rihanna has managed to position herself as a global fashion and beauty icon. Photo: AFP

How much is Rihanna’s net worth in 2024 and where is she ranked according to Forbes?

By 2024, Rihanna’s net worth will rise to an impressive figure of $1.4 billionan amount that reflects his success in music and his business vision.

Rihanna was the artist who shined at the 2023 Super Bowl. Photo: AFP

According to the list of Forbes 2024Rihanna holds one of the top spots among the richest women in the entertainment industry. Although she has not released a recent album or undertaken any large-scale tours, her ability to monetize her influence in the fashion and cosmetics industry has kept her in the ranks of self-made millionaires, an exclusive category that includes women who have forged their own fortunes.

Where is Taylor Swift ranked and how much is her fortune worth?

Taylor Swift is another big name on the list of entertainment billionaires. In 2024, the American singer continues to shine with a fortune that exceeds $1.1 billiondriven in large part by its successful Eras Tourwhich broke records around the world. Unlike Rihanna, Swift based much of her fortune on her prolific musical career and her ability to connect with millions of fans in every corner of the planet.

Her ability to adapt to industry developments and her control over the rights to her music have placed her in a privileged position. Although Taylor does not lead the ranking of the richest celebrities, she remains one of the most influential artists in the world, with a loyal fan base and a business vision.

Taylor Swift continues to shine with a fortune that exceeds 1.1 billion dollars. Photo: AFP

Who are the richest celebrities in the world, according to Forbes 2024?

The magazine Forbes 2024 has released its list of the richest celebrities in the world, and while Rihanna and Taylor Swift hold the top spots in the music world, there are other entertainment and business figures who have also made huge fortunes. Here’s a look at the richest:

Oprah Winfrey – $2.8 billion

– $2.8 billion Kim Kardashian – $1.7 billion

– $1.7 billion Rihanna – $1.4 billion

– $1.4 billion Lisa Su (AMD CEO) – $1.3 billion

(AMD CEO) – $1.3 billion Michelle Zatlyn (Cloudflare) – $1.2 billion

(Cloudflare) – $1.2 billion Taylor Swift – $1.1 billion

– $1.1 billion Tory Burch – 1 billion dollars