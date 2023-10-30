President of the Senate says that economic issues, such as tax reform, will advance in Congress in 2023

The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), said that “occasional dissatisfaction“do not contaminate”the general feeling that it is not possible to play with the economy”. Therefore, according to the congressman, economic issues, such as tax reform, will advance in 2023.

“My perception and the general perception of the Senate is that it is a priority, of very great importance to the economic agenda for Brazil”, he stated in an interview with the newspaper Economic value published this Monday (October 30, 2023), adding that there is time for the measures to be approved this year: “We have November and December to be able to fulfill this mission, remembering that we have already approved many other projects throughout the year”.

Pacheco stated that measures “support for the tax regime“are priorities and will be in the Senate”collaboration” for what “good projects” are approved.

“Possible and specific dissatisfactions do not contaminate the general feeling that the economy cannot be played with. It is necessary to have the solidity of our economy with the approval of proposals and projects that are sustainable“, he said. “This goes far beyond any dissatisfaction among parliamentarians with the government. The general feeling in relation to tax reform is one of importance, of sustaining the fiscal framework, of the budget law, equally”, he added.

According to the senator, tax reform “is very important for Brazil, for tax simplification and economic development”. Therefore, there must be “the commitment to seek to see it approved in November”.

Pacheco classified the themes as “equally important“some projects”relating to the Judiciary”. Between them, “the end of re-election, or a discussion about the electoral fund and the Electoral Code”.

The president of the Senate said: “In relation to the Judiciary, there is a forecast, in the month of November, that we will consider the bill that defines the compensation amounts. It seeks to reduce or end those situations called super salaries within the Judiciary.”.

Asked about the relationship with the STF (Supreme Federal Court) in the face of the advancement of agendas regarding the Judiciary, Pacheco replied: “The proposal that regulates monocratic decisions and also that of the mandates of STF ministers are very positive for the Court. There is no type of animosity or hostility on our part, nor retaliation.”.

And he added: “We have to do the things that are important for Brazil, regardless of the version we want to give them. The fact is that the mandate of minister of the Federal Supreme Court is something adopted in several countries. It is also a fact that several current and former Supreme Court ministers defended or defended the mandate. It is also a fact that, in my re-election, when rejecting the ideas of impeachment of ministers and debasement of the institution, I said that our role was to legislate to even propose the mandate of minister of the Supreme Court. It’s an honest, purposeful discussion”.