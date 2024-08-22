The well-known TV presenter Mara Venier talks about the two retinal surgeries she underwent this summer, following a sudden hemorrhage

The summer seasons that the famous Italian TV presenter had this year will certainly not be remembered as one of the most carefree. Mara Venier.

Retinal surgeries after sudden hemorrhage

In the last few weeks, in fact, Venier had to undergo two retinal surgeries due to asudden bleeding. This explains why the well-known presenter had shown herself with one eye bandaged in some selfies published on her social media.

Mara Venier’s story about her real health conditions

Mara Venier wanted to tell the whole truth about what happened to her this summer to the information website Dagospia. In particular, the TV presenter explained that she will have to undergo further interventions in the hope of being able to “regain some sight.”

Health problems for Mara Venier

After a difficult period spent struggling with an eye health problem, Mara Venier these days is finally allowing herself some moments of lightheartedness and vacation in Viareggio together with her inseparable husband, Nicholas Carraro.

This is his story:

“I had two retinal surgeries for a sudden hemorrhage. And now I have to do three more hoping to regain some of my sight. This is the truth before people say things that aren’t true. It was a period of solitude because I didn’t want to ruin my children’s holidays. Now I’m in Viareggio with my husband Nicola”.

Once this difficult moment is overcome, the ‘aunt of the Italians’, as many people are used to calling her, will take back the reins of her beloved Sunday show Sunday In.

Mara Venier host of Domenica In

Despite health problems and the resulting surgeries, Mara Venier still managed to complete the new film directed by the director Ferzan Ozpetektitled “Diamonds”. A goal that the presenter herself had set herself and that she wanted to honor with all her heart to the fullest.