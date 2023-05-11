Rome – «It’s not over». It’s not over. Which then means: I’m not finished. Not yet. Not here. Nice to write it on the glass of the camera, on the first night at the Forum, with your son Federico in your arms. Fabio Fognini rises, falls, rises again. From number 130 in the world beat in three sets (6-4 4-6 6-4) Andy Murray, former number 1 looking for a ticket for the last hurrah at Wimbledon, and advances to the second round of the Internazionali d’Italia. The first acute of the tournament is from «Sewer».

A match from another time, for boys of the past. Fabio and Andy, both born in 1987, separated by nine days and by different lives, different stories, very different results. But with a lot of talent in common. Tennis intelligence, spatial genius, backhand that rises. Two parallel lines that have crossed nine times in his career, and with yesterday’s one Fabio is ahead 5-4.

Murray this year in the deciding set had always been a sentence, from Melbourne onwards a deluge of comebacks and of matchpoints saved almost unreal, considering that he sprints on a titanium hip. To collect points after the elimination in Madrid he had dropped by two or three categories to the Challenger in Aix-en-Provence, he is now number 42, his mission is to return in July among the 32 seeds of the Championships. Fognini had been out for a month, was still on crutches in Monte Carlo, yesterday was just his eleventh game of the year. The ankles torn and sewn up three years ago by the surgeon when the going gets tough come back to being felt. But there is a dream to fill. At least one round of hourglass to consume. Fabio still wants a year from «Sewer», sugar and follies. Last night he proved he can afford it. His arm is there, his head is there. The physique is returning.

Sinking after a second set in which he was down 5-1 would have been comfortable, the lack of preparation an easy excuse. “I can not handle it anymore”. “Come on, I’ll take it back,” shouts Flavia Pennetta, his wife, from the gallery. Nearby is Corrado Barazzutti, the adviser, the friend, his former captain of Davis. Then no, you can’t give up. The result is a heart wrenching, winning 49, nearly three hour battle against the other old guy. Murray won in Rome in 2016, a year later he surrendered to Fabio at the Forum, there is a story that repeats itself, a different thread, always beautiful. On the pitch there are two angels with easy anger, with slightly more ferocious wrinkles on their cheekbones, this time the Pirate gets rid of it, Sir Andy has to sit down.

“I’m not at my best yet, I was in doubt whether or not to play until Sunday,” explains Fabio at 11 in the evening, after someone told him that his Inter won the first round 2-0 with Milan in the Champions League. with Berrettini and Djokovic in the stands at the Meazza. «But now I look at the positive aspects: I was on the pitch for almost three hours and I won a good game. The ranking? It reflects the results of this year, not my level. Murray can inspire me: I haven’t been as strong as him, but if he managed to get back in the top 50 with an artificial hip, I have a chance too».

They ask him if he would also be willing to miss the second leg semi-final at San Siro, in order to continue in the tournament: «I’m a tennis player by trade, so I have no doubts: I’d really like to be on the pitch». Now it’s his turn Miomir Kecmanovic, n. 37 atp. One turn at a time.

Instead Flavio Cobolli lost, beaten 6-4 6-3 by the French Rinderknech, and like him Sara Errani (6-1 6-1 with Pavlyuchenkova), Lucia Bronzetti (6-3 3-6 6- 3 with Kovicic), Camilla Rosatello (6-7 6-2 6-2 with Liu), Nuria Brancaccio (6-4 3-6 6-2 with Grabher) and Matilde Paoletti (4-6 6-2 7-5 with Frech). On the other hand Elisabetta Cocciaretto (6-3 6-0 against Davis) and Camila Giorgi (4-6 6-2 6-3 against Rus).

Today is another very blue day, with Lorenzo Sonego on the field among others, who challenges Jeremy Chardy in the third match from 11 on the centre-back. (ATP live on Sky Sport, WTA on SuperTennis).

The main camp schedule:

Central: Azarenka-Stephens, Nardi-Goffin, Sonego-Chardy. Not before 19: Kenin-Sabalenka; not before 20.30: Arnaldi-Schwartzman

Grand Stand: Pliskova-Bondar, Gauff-Putintseva, Ramos Vinolas-Passaro, Townsend-Pegula; not before 19: Napolitano-Molcan.

Pietrangeli: Zeppieri-Altmaier, Cecchinato-McDonald, Lajovic-Borges, Potapova-Cocciaretto, Garcia-Bogdan.