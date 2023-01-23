Fernando de Azevedo e Silva commanded the portfolio in the Bolsonaro government; stressed, however, that the act is a presidential prerogative

The general and former Minister of Defense of the Bolsonaro government, Fernando de Azevedo e Silva, said that the new change in command of the Army on Saturday (21.jan.2023) “it is not normal”but it is part of the powers of the President of the Republic and must be respected. General Júlio César de Arruda was dismissed by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and replaced by the military commander of the Southeast, Tomás Miguel Ribeiro Paiva.

“In less than 3 years, this is the 5th Army commander to assume the role. So, it’s not normal.” the minister told the broadcaster CNN Brazil, in an interview released on Sunday (22.jan). He pointed out, however, that the discipline of the Army requires that the change order be complied with. “It is a prerogative of the President of the Republic and the Minister of Defense”he stated.

Azevedo e Silva, a graduate of the Aman (Agulhas Negras Military Academy) class of 1976, said he knew the Army High Command in depth and highlighted the operational capacity of the former commander. But he also assessed that General Tomás Miguel Ribeiro Paiva carries the skills of “strategic and political that qualify him for the post.

“He is in favor of democracy, legality, election”said the former minister, who also claimed to be “time to pacify” it’s from “back to normality” in the country, with respect to the result of the presidential election within the Armed Forces.

“And move on. You can’t stay in this rhetoric any longer.”said Azevedo e Silva.

The former minister left office on March 29, 2021. The next day, Bolsonaro announced the changes in command of the Army, Navy and Air Force.

He further assessed that Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cesar Barbosa Cid, former adviser to Jair Bolsonaro (PL) accused of practicing cash 2 who faces resistance from the Lula government for the appointment to the 1st BAC (Battalion of Command Actions) of Goiânia (GO ), has the necessary skills for command functions and must go through due legal process before a conviction that justifies having his name barred.

“We cannot execrate the colonel on active duty without having an investigation initiated, refined and conclusive. He cannot be thrown into the fire because he was simply an advisor to the president”said Azevedo e Silva.

On Saturday (January 21), General Júlio Cesar de Arruda refused to prevent the appointment of Bolsonaro’s former assistant and, therefore, was dismissed from command of the Army. The decision was taken together by Lula and the Minister of Defense, Jose Mucio Monteiro.