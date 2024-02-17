What many had wanted has finally arrived on Amazon. It's about the Steam Deck console, a laptop designed and manufactured by Valve Corporation, the same company behind the video game distributor Steam, which offers gameplay similar to that of a PC gamer but on a portable device.

This powerful item, ranked among the best sellers on Amazon, is available at an incredible price on Amazon of $9,799. This price represents a savings of more than $5,000 pesos over its original price.

Designed to deliver a PC-like gaming experience in a portable form factor, Steam Deck execute a Linux-based operating system called SteamOS, but it also allows users to install and run other operating systems such as Windows.

In terms of gameplay and gaming experience, Steam Deck seeks to provide an experience similar to playing on a PC, but on a portable device. This means you can play a wide variety of PC games from the Steam library, including AAA games, indies and retro titles compatible with the platform.

For comfortable gameplay, the console is equipped with buttons, joysticks, triggers and a touch screen that allow players to interact with the games comfortably and fluidly.

Some interesting aspects of the Steam Deck is its portability. With a approximate weight of 669 gramsthis device can be carried in a small bag or in your hand, just as if it were the popular Nintendo Switch console.

Besides, Steam Deack offers great compatibility with video games. With Steam integrated, this device offers access to a huge library of games spanning a wide range of genres and styles.

If you are worried about the performance of this device, you should know that Steam Deck features powerful hardware which can run a wide variety of existing games with good graphical quality.

Among the titles that passed the compatibility tests are; Cyberpunk 2077, Persona 5 Royal, Baldur's Gate 3 and others.