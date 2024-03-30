The kidnapping and subsequent Camila's murdereight-year-old girl from Taxco, Guerrero put Magui, the mother of the minor, under the microscope, who was not only initially identified by the authorities as the alleged perpetrator of the crime, but has also been tried on social networks for which he assures that the Her daughter's death was not her fault.

After the tragic news of the Camila's death Many accusations fell on Magui, who during an interview stated that she always worried about her daughter's well-being, like her other two girls.

The woman indicated that she was always aware of the girls' activities and trusted the relationships they had with their friends, however, her mistake was trusting the wrong person. Therefore, he reiterates that his daughter's death is not his fault.

“It's not my fault, I have always taken care of my daughter and not only do I have one, I have three, it is not my fault. I was always aware of them and people who know me know it; or I simply trusted her friend,” she indicated.

It is worth mentioning that even the authorities held the woman responsible for the little girl's death, supposedly due to her lack of care; The adult later received an apology from Doroteo Eugenio Vázquez, head of Security in Taxco, Guerrero.

“I believe that my words did at one point offend public opinion and in this case the victim, I offer a public apology in this regard and I reserve my right (to make more statements in this regard),” said the secretary in an interview with Joaquín López Dóriga.

WHAT THE SECRETARY SAID A DAY EARLIER

“If, as a father, I have a son, then I must watch over him, guide him, guide him. Here the mother supposedly let the girl out of her without noticing her with the relevant security measures,” the official indicated.