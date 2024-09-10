Can you imagine feeling like you’re visiting another planet on your next trip? Mexico is a spectacular white desert known as the White Gypsum Dunes and you can visit them in the state of Coahuila.

Located in the Comarca Lagunera and just 16 kilometers south of Four Swamps You will find the Gypsum Dunes from Coahuila, a landscape that transports you to a setting that could well be from another planet, even Mars.

This white desert was formed by the evaporation of an ancient sea. It was a geological process that began millions of years ago, when northern Mexico was part of the Tethys Sea.

As the water evaporated, crystals of calcium sulphate, commonly known as gypsum, were deposited, forming this white, resplendent landscape.

Covering an area of ​​800 hectares, these dunes constitute the second largest gypsum dune field on the American continent, after those located in White Sands, New Mexico, United States.

The pure, bright white color of the dunes is a result of their chemical composition, primarily hydrated calcium sulphate. Unlike other deserts, gypsum does not dissolve easily.

In addition, some of the dunes reach heights of up to 12 metres, such as the famous formation known as “El Castillo”. The purity of the terrain and the vastness of the landscape create the sensation of being in an extraterrestrial world.

The Yeso dunes at night (Photo: @mariana_rodba)

The White Gypsum Dunes They present different types of formations, including dome dunes, mounds that can reach up to nine meters; lunar dunes, in the shape of a half moon; and transverse dunes, a combination of curved dunes and sand hills.

How to get there and what to do in the Yeso dunes?

Getting to this natural site is relatively easy. The White Gypsum Dunes are located about 14 kilometers southwest of Cuatro Ciénegas, on federal highway #30. To access them, you must turn off onto a dirt road near the famous Poza de la Becerra.

Gypsum Dunes (Photo: Fernando Rico Z)

Top activities include guided walks to admire the natural formations and take stunning photographs of the landscape. Sunsets on the dunes are an unforgettable experience, when the sun’s rays paint the dazzling white with pink and orange hues.

If you visit in the fall or winter, the natural park is open from Tuesday to Sunday, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Prices are approximately $120 pesos per person.