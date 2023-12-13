Interviewed by one of the programme's correspondents Come on Peoplewhich airs on Rai 3, a friend of Filippo Turetta he decided to explain what the boy's situation was. He had gone to a psychologist 5 times, but in each case his condition had not improved at all.

Giulia Cecchettin herself had advised him to go to a therapist, because it was his job too behaving they were not normal. Even though their story was over, he didn't want it let her go.

He had gone to two psychologists the 22-year-old had several, but since he couldn't afford the paid one, he found one freethis is what her friend revealed.

He had been in therapy since September and had done well 5 sessionsthe sixth was scheduled for November 17, but he was already on the run after committing the crime. The friend interviewed by one of the programme's journalists revealed:

We too understood that he didn't have super normal behavior and with the fact that he said he was ill, we told him: 'Go to a psychologist so maybe, you'll feel a little better!'

He's changed a couple of them over time, I think. She couldn't afford the psychologist she initially went to, so she had a couple of sessions and then changed, she found one for free. I think she went to someone near the station, who had recommended her to her and she gave one or two appointments for free. Then he couldn't afford it, also because it seems to me that he had made this decision alone and therefore had no financial aid, and for this reason he was waiting to get on the list for public ones.

I don't know if the parents managed to find out, because I think they told them in a roundabout way. In my opinion he didn't tell them, it's not that they didn't support him.

With these words Filippo Turetta's friend said concluded the interview, while he is locked up in the Montorio prison. In the meantime, the agents intend to listen the therapists who have listened to him in recent weeks and the arrival of the Fiat Punto, in Italy.