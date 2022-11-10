[Esta pieza corresponde a uno de los envíos de la newsletter quincenal de Verne, a cargo de Anabel Bueno y Pablo Cantó. Si quiere suscribirse, puede hacerlo a través de este enlace].

In Tiktok you can find everything. The most successful viral video platform of recent times, and which has even become the Google of generation Z, has gained some mysterious users: the deepfakes of famous while it’s done scroll, suddenly a Hollywood actor comes out doing little dances. At first glance, it seems that he is the celebrity in question. But no, it’s not him, it’s just a deepfake, like that of Lola Flores for an advertisement for the Cruzcampo brewery, starring a digital reconstruction of the singer.

One of them is Keanu Reeves, who has eight million followers on this social network. It is not very clear who is behind it, but due to the similarity of the descriptions of the accounts, it seems that he is the same one who manages the profile. unreal (unrealin English) by Australian actress Margot Robbie (1.2 million), actor Jason Statham (10.3 million) and the actor who stars in the saga TwilightRobert Pattinson (930,000 followers).

It is known that behind the fictitious account of Tom Cruise (3.7 million) is Chris Ume, a Belgian expert in deepfakes and visual effects, and Miles Fisher, the actor’s impersonator. With that combination, they make the video very credible. Both are also founders of an artificial intelligence company and show in a video how they have managed to achieve imitation.

On her personal Instagram account, Ume shows how she is capable of doing more deepfakes with other personalities, like Justin Bieber. Regarding the permission of the famous to create these videos, he assures that he contacted (without response) the team that represents Cruise and that, in case they were not approved, he would eliminate them without problems.

The idea behind deepfakes is to make the fake videos look very realistic and that is achieved with the help of artificial intelligence. The danger involved is, if instead of dancing, this type of technology is used to send certain messages or generate pornographic videos without the consent of their protagonists. There is also concern that it could be used deepfake to manipulate elections through fake videos of politicians or celebrities.

Thanks to the democratization of artificial intelligence, the number of deepfakes on the Internet has doubled to every six months between 2018 and 2020. With applications and increasingly user-friendly programs, anyone with access and a basic understanding of editing can manipulate or alter a photo or video. There are tools, some even free, that allow you to generate them quickly and easily. Although many are not professionals and it is clear that it is a manipulated video, experts believe that this can be used to deceive people who make basic and uncritical use of technology, such as the elderly or children. The more realistic it looks, the greater the risk of deception. According to the spokespersons of the Vicomtech Technological Center, it is not the videos, per sewhich pose a danger: “It is the use that is made of them that must be paid attention to”.

