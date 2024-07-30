The first paragraph of the Workers’ Party (PT) Statute states that the party stands for “democracy” and “plurality.” But it is not always clear what the party means by this. There is no shortage of recent examples of occasions when the PT has expressed support for left-wing dictatorships around the world.

His last one came on Monday (29), when the party released a note congratulating dictator Nicolás Maduro for obtaining a third term despite evidence of fraud in the elections in Venezuela and the authoritarian nature of the Chavista regime.

“The PT congratulates the Venezuelan people for the electoral process that took place on Sunday, July 28, 2024, in a peaceful, democratic and sovereign journey,” says the party’s statement.

Since its founding in 1981, the Workers’ Party has expressed its sympathy for left-wing authoritarian regimes — although the level of enthusiasm has varied over time. Here are six examples.

1. Russia

When Russian dictator Vladimir Putin won a fourth term as Russia’s leader in sham elections last year, he won congratulations from the Workers’ Party.

“With an impressive turnout of over 87 million voters, representing 77 percent of the country’s electorate, this historic feat underscores the importance of voluntary voting in Russia,” said the statement released by the party, which ignored the many signs of manipulation in the electoral process. Worse still, the statement sympathetic to Putin came after Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

2. China

Driven by pragmatism and in search of economic benefits, many political groups around the world avoid directly condemning the authoritarianism of the Chinese regime. But the PT is different: the party supports precisely the worst of the Chinese regime.

“What I see here, including in the organization of the party and society, is democracy and participation from the lowest to the highest levels of society in the development of the country,” said PT president Gleisi Hoffmann on a visit to China this year.

The PT leader was in the country to formalize an agreement between the Communist Party of China and the PT.

3. Cuba

The partnership between the PT and the communist regime in Cuba is long-standing. Lula and Fidel Castro founded the São Paulo Forum together. The organization, created in 1990, brings together left-wing parties and movements from Latin America.

The sympathy was also reflected in the Dilma government, which created Mais Médicos — a program that, under the pretext of bringing Cuban doctors to Brazil, sent 80% of these professionals’ salaries directly to the Cuban dictatorship.

But the alliance is not just a historical remnant. Just four months ago, the PT signed an exchange of cooperation and experiences with the Communist Party of Cuba.

Since 1959, the island has been under the control of the communist regime, which persecutes dissidents and prevents the emergence of opposition parties.

4. North Korea

In 2013, the PCdoB released a letter of explicit support for the most authoritarian regime in the world. The text, which was sent to the North Korean ambassador in Brazil, assured “total, unrestricted and absolute support and solidarity with the struggle of the Korean people” against American “imperialism.”

The letter was signed by other left-wing parties, including the PT, a historic ally of the PCdoB. With the repercussions of the case, the then president of the PT, Rui Falcão, said that he had not authorized the party’s adherence to the manifesto.

But in the same year, another PT voice comforted the North Korean regime. Congressman Sibá Machado (PT-AC), who became the leader of the PT in the Chamber of Deputies, stated that Cuba deserves praise for its relations with North Korea and Iran.

“We are in favor, this is our party’s position, of the Cuban government. It is a government – ​​and a party – that has sought diplomatic relations with all countries in the world, including Iran, including North Korea, calling for the path of peace and solidarity. Now, all regimes and systems of government and economy in the world have their pros and cons,” said Sibá.

5. Nicaragua

In 2021, Nicaraguan dictator Daniel Ortega extended his term in an election widely condemned as fraudulent. Seven opposition candidates were arrested during the election process. But for the Workers’ Party (PT), everything went smoothly.

The party published a statement welcoming the democratic elections and stating that the result shows “the population’s support for a political project whose main objective is to build a socially just and egalitarian country.” Later, the party’s president, Gleisi Hoffmann, backed down and removed the statement.

Lula himself, however, has made public statements in favor of former guerrilla Ortega, who has been in power since 2007. Last year, the Brazilian government refused to sign a letter denouncing human rights violations in Nicaragua. Fifty-five countries endorsed the document. Among them are Colombia and Chile, which are governed by leftist parties.

6. Venezuela

The regime of Hugo Chávez, Nicolás Maduro’s predecessor, had an ally in Lula’s government at all times. In 2005, the PT member went as far as to say that Venezuela had “too much democracy.”

The closeness between the PT and the Venezuelan dictatorship continued during Dilma Rousseff’s administration and during Lula’s current term. Last year, the PT member said that Venezuela “has more elections than Brazil.”

Lula even said that there is “too much democracy” in Venezuela. This time, however, the government appears to have adopted a more cautious stance, and has asked the Venezuelan regime to make the voting records transparent.

What is a dictatorship?

The justification of supporters of dictatorships is the notion that democracy is a flexible term, which can include everything from China to Switzerland.

But scholars on the subject agree that, to be a democracy, a country needs to have free elections (in which the opposition can participate on an equal footing) and respect for individual rights.

For decades, political scientists have developed objective indicators that measure the degree of democratization in a country. One such ranking is that of Freedom Housea nonpartisan organization based in Washington. In the most recent ranking, Venezuela appears with only 15 points on a scale of 0 to 100. In the subcategory “Political Rights,” the country received a score of 1, on a scale of 0 to 40.

In the same publication, from 0 to 100, Nicaragua (16 points), Cuba (12), Russia (13), China (9), North Korea (3) are classified as “not free” countries.

Another widely used ranking by political scientists, the V-Dem Institute, is produced by researchers at the University of Gothenburg in Sweden. In the latest version of the index, Russia, Venezuela and Nicaragua are all classified as “electoral autocracies” — authoritarian regimes that use elections as a façade. China, Cuba and North Korea are listed as “closed autocracies,” which do not even attempt to simulate competitive elections.