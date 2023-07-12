As expected, Ukraine’s invitation to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will not happen at the 2023 summit of the Western military alliance, which is being held in Lithuania.

This Tuesday (11), Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that NATO will waive the requirement of an action plan for Ukraine’s accession, which will reduce the process from two steps to one. Still, he stressed that the invitation will be made to Kiev only “when the allies agree and the conditions are met”.

Stoltenberg’s statement made it clear that the war in Ukraine, which the alliance would have to become directly involved in if the country became a member, is not the only impediment to Ukrainians joining NATO. But what conditions does Kiev need to fulfill?

In 1995, the military alliance released a study on the expansion of NATO that listed a series of criteria for admitting new members (which must occur unanimously among the countries that are already members), among them “a functional democratic political system based on an economy market; fair treatment of minority populations; commitment to peaceful conflict resolution; the ability and willingness to make military contributions to NATO operations; and a commitment to democratic civil-military relations and institutional structures”.

Then the Ukrainian challenges begin. In an interview with CNN before the summit, US President Joe Biden had already stated that issues other than the invasion need to be resolved by Kiev, including “democratization”.

Of course, it is a statement that is laughable, given that Turkey continues to be part of the alliance even with an autocrat, Recep Erdogan, in the presidential chair. But there is much work for Ukraine to do.

A big problem is corruption. The most recent survey by the NGO Transparency International placed Ukraine as the second most corrupt country in Europe (better only than Russia) and in 116th position out of 180 countries worldwide, with a score of just 33 points out of a possible 100.

To make matters worse, due to the war, President Volodymyr Zelensky took actions that have worried democracy defense organizations. Due to martial law, there will be no elections in Ukraine until the war is over, the president said in an interview with the Washington Post in May.

Zelensky has also merged Ukraine’s TV channels into a single platform, which broadcasts only “strategic” content, and has shut down opposition parties since the start of the conflict. Before the war, he had already shut down three Ukrainian television channels, claiming they belonged to a tycoon with ties to Russia.

A long-promised judicial reform has also raised concerns of interference in Ukraine’s judiciary, but a June report by the European Commission (Ukraine has also applied for EU membership) found that, after caveats, Ukraine had “successfully” pursued reform of the Superior Council. of Justice and the Commission for the High Qualification of Judges and “achieved good progress” in the reform of the Constitutional Court.

The European Commission also praised the adoption of “media legislation in full compliance with our own EU audiovisual media services directive”. However, the country still needs to achieve greater progress in “anti-corruption, anti-money laundering, de-oligarquization and [proteção a] national minorities,” the report noted.

In an interview with the Euronews website, John Williams, a professor at the University of Durham specializing in international politics, war and sovereignty, said that Ukraine has made progress, but still needs to consolidate it to join NATO.

“It hasn’t been many years since Ukraine’s elections stopped being extremely corrupt, nor did the massive street protests that tried to put Ukraine on the path to becoming a modern, liberal and democratic European state,” Williams said.

“The way [para a Ucrânia entrar na OTAN] now it seems irrevocable, [o presidente russo, Vladimir] Putin has guaranteed this. But it’s a long way, Ukraine’s political institutions have a lot of work to do, ”he added.