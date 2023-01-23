The appearance of coronavirus in 2019 it brought the world to a standstill and while we are slowly learning to live with it, it still brings activities to a halt when an outbreak becomes more aggressive in a network. An example of this are animation studios such as Aniplex, which had to stop its production of content and transmission of several titles of anime for this moment.

Ayakashi Triangle is the Aniplex anime that will not air for the next month. The fourth episode of the installment will be released on January 23, 2023, however, this small batch of chapters will enter a transmission loop for a month. Later they will inform about a possible schedule. However, there is no date for a new episode.

It was reported that the stoppage of the Aniplex series is due to the fact that the team was infected with covid, and for the same reason there is no approximate date on which the new content can return to the screens.

NieR: Automata, UniteUp! and Ayakashi Triangle They are part of the Aniplex repertoire that will remain on hiatus indefinitely.

Aniplex’s strategy before the suspension of its series

To calm the fans, it was decided to reveal more information about its content, for example, it was confirmed that The anime will have 12 episodes. and that it will have Blu-ray in Japan.

Source: Aniplex

About Ayakashi Triangle

It is a manga work written and illustrated by Kentaro Yabuki. It began publication in 2020 through Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump. Later, in 2022 it was published in Shonen Jump Plus in digital format. Its anime – by Aniplex – would have to be serialized in the winter season of 2023.

The story follows an ayakashi hunter and her best friend. The guy has an intense and one-sided crush on his friend. As they grow older, so do their views on life, especially about their stance towards the ayakashi.

The girl does not consider that she should be afraid of anything. However, he tries to “protect” her above all things, and because of this, she will suffer a kind of spell. with which she will have to deal for a while while she continues by her friend’s side, dealing with her feelings and with the changes.

