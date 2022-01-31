Greenwood is not the first reported footballer, nor -surprise- do we think he will be the last. Beyond this particular situation, What is the framework that runs through this situation, that sustains and promotes it? What happens with the macho pact, when football idols are violent, when the person who denounces is suspected?

Manchester United suspended Mason Greenwood “until further notice”, the club itself reported after a woman accused him of beating her, with video, audio and photo posts quickly disappearing from her Instagram account. #AFP pic.twitter.com/4zefZtvPSJ — Agence France-Presse (@AFPespanol) January 30, 2022

? Facundo Medina, a Lens player regularly summoned by Lionel Scaloni to the National Team, was taken into police custody for gender-based violence. An ex-partner reported it. pic.twitter.com/Fn2VE212ws – Pablo Noya ?️?️ (@PablitoNoya) December 26, 2021

The strong opinion of @LinaArciniegas Regarding his compatriot Sebastián Villa, accused of exercising gender violence against his girlfriend ?????? pic.twitter.com/utNrAPG7H6 — 90min ES (@90minEspanol) December 7, 2020