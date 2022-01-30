From time to time censorship enters the scene and unfortunately video games are not exempt. That is the recent case of Genshin Impactwhich was apparently impacted by Chinese government regulations.

That is what came to light recently due to a series of modifications that the costumes of characters such as monkey, Jean, Amber Y Rosario. It is something that can be seen in the comparative image that accompanies this same note.

The success of Genshin Impact does not save it from censorship

Although not official, it is reported that China has imposed some kind of arbitrary and exaggerated standard of ‘decency’ for productions in this country. It should be noted that in some cases the proportions of the characters seem to have been modified.

While these changes are mandatory within the Asian country, they are optional outside of it. For some it is a kind of change of style. But that’s not entirely true.

The most recent patch of Genshin Impact has changed the costumes. Applying it to this title makes it version 2.6. That’s why the new look of Jean, Amber, Rosario Y monkey now she is the official one and she is the one handled in the scene cuts.

Only when players in the West choose the original costumes will they be seen in the cutscenes but if not, they will be the modified ones. For some this is an extraterritorial imposition of the Chinese government.

The changes are now spreading to the West

Many gamers fear that regulations from China will end up affecting the designs of any new characters coming to this title, which is its main selling point.

Some of the changes made are to cover more skin on the characters or make the costumes less fitted. Although in certain cases the modifications are strange. myHoYothe study in charge, mentions that the attire of Rosario is the original.

However, it was the one that gave him the church in Genshin Impact, and she later decided to modify it. After seeing the changes made, it remains to be seen how those of Lisa, Shenhe, Ganyu, Shogun Raiden, Beidou Y light.

It is feared that the censorship or alteration will be greater. It is also not known if myHoYo will apply the restriction against ‘effeminate men’ in some of its designs. Difficult times are coming for the company.

Fountain.