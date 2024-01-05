Home page politics

The farmers' protest in Schleswig-Holstein showed what the polls have been saying for several months: Robert Habeck is becoming increasingly unpopular.

Berlin – The popularity of the traffic light coalition continues to decline. In the current Germany trend, the Infratest Dimap on behalf of the ARD The Greens lost two percentage points and only received 13 percent of the vote. When it comes to satisfaction with politicians, two Green cabinet members have slipped significantly compared to the previous month.

With 31 percent approval, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is still the most popular government member for whom values ​​are shown, behind Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. However, it lost seven percentage points last month. Economics Minister Robert Habeck feels the same way. After a loss of six percentage points, only 24 percent of those surveyed are satisfied with their work.

Habeck was the second most popular politician

Just a year ago, both were undisputedly at the top in terms of satisfaction. In January 2023, almost half of the survey participants said that they were very satisfied with Baerbock. Habeck convinced 44 percent of the people who were surveyed as part of the Germany trend.

On Thursday, Habeck himself felt how heated the mood is against him at the moment. More than 100 angry farmers blocked the pier of a ferry in Schlüttsiel in Schleswig-Holstein on which the Vice Chancellor was. She then had to return to the Hallig Hooge. The farmers demonstrated against the planned abolition of agricultural subsidies. However, the federal government had already announced that it would forego part of the austerity program.

The current federal government is becoming increasingly unpopular

As the current trend in Germany shows, the current federal government made up of the SPD, FDP and the Greens is currently far from having a majority capable of governing. Together they would get 32 ​​percent of the vote in an election. That's one percent less than in the previous month's survey. The FDP could only compensate for half of the Greens' loss of votes with an increase of one percentage point. However, the Liberals would at least reach the five percent hurdle required to enter the Bundestag. Chancellor Olaf Scholz's SPD is stagnating at 14 percent.

The coalition of the Union (31 percent) and AfD (22 percent) is currently the only two-party alliance with a majority. Only the Union, SPD and Greens could form a government made up of middle-class parties. They received 58 percent of the vote.