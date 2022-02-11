Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, people have been paying attention to a sense that was usually overlooked: smell.

The loss of the ability to smell is one of the main symptoms of the disease, but it is not the only thing that can affect this sense of the human being. Various viral infections, such as flu and herpes; Chronic sinusitis, rhinitis and various respiratory diseases, trauma and fractures of the nose, congenital problems, chemical injuries and even tumors can cause a person to lose their sense of smell.

+São Paulo proposes a 20% increase in health and safety professionals

Diseases that attack the brain, such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, can also lead to loss of sense, as the person will not be able to differentiate information from odor.

In an interview with R7, the vice president of the Brazilian Association of Otorhinolaryngology Fabrizzio Ricci Romano, points out that it is very important for people to seek professional help as soon as they identify this problem.

“It was a somewhat overlooked sense and now people are seeing how bad life is without smelling. On the one hand, the pandemic served to shed light on this problem,” she said.

The post It’s Not Just Covid: Loss of Smell Can Be Generated by Other Diseases appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Covid #loss #smell #generated #diseases