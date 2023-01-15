The assault on the main institutions of Brazil perpetrated on January 8 by a mob of supporters of the far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro represents a new reminder of the growing threats that surround democracy in the world. The episode, like the attack on the US Capitol two years ago, stands out for the emblematic value of the use of force, but it is part of a broad framework of symptoms of global deterioration of the democratic fabric.

In the last few weeks alone, multiple signs have appeared in this regard: the dramatic descent into the abyss of Peruvian democracy; the verification of the involution of Tunisia —once a great democratic hope in the Arab world—, which held an election before Christmas with an 11% turnout that says it all regarding the credentials of the process; or the approval at the beginning of December, in Indonesia —another democratic hope in the Muslim world—, of a new Penal Code that typifies a persecution of homosexuality incompatible with any liberal standard; In Turkey, the Constitutional Court has blocked, in an election year, the accounts of the pro-Kurdish HDP party, the third most voted party in the country, which faces a serious risk of being banned.

These developments are just the latest in a phenomenon of democratic deterioration about which institutions and study centers have been warning for some time. This does not exclude that, at the same time, democracies also show notable signs of resilience, for example, with the ability to naturally expel figures like Donald Trump and Bolsonaro from power, overcome the attempts of their most radical supporters, or demonstrate in its superiority over authoritarian regimes that suffer great turbulence in multiple spheres.

But this cannot induce complacency. The concern of the experts is practically unanimous. Freedom House, for example, has recorded a decline in freedom in the world for 16 years. In this period, each year there are more countries in which the organization observes a setback than those that make progress. The balance of 2021, for example, showed 60 in regression and 25 in progress.

Likewise, the Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance —IDEA, for its acronym in English, an intergovernmental organization supported by 34 States— detects that, among the hundred countries classified as democracies, there has been a sharp rise in the number of of those who suffer a moderate or acute contraction of their democratic qualities. In the last available analysis, published in November, there were 48 in the declining lot, out of a total of 104. Those in improvement were 14.

For example, the V-Dem Institute of the University of Gothenburg, which highlights in its latest annual report, among other issues, the increase in countries with toxic levels of polarization. According to V-Dem, on a global scale the world has returned to the levels of democracy of 1989, when a strong expansive wave began that has receded in recent decades.

On the other hand, there are many international surveys —for example, from the Pew Center— that indicate worrying levels of distrust in the democratic political system. A study from the University of Cambridge points to the special detachment within the younger generations.

“The outlook for democracy on a global scale is not rosy. The multiplication of ominous symptoms has grown enormously in recent years,” says Kevin Casas-Zamora, IDEA’s general secretary and former second vice president of Costa Rica. “The main studies on this matter agree that they show a deteriorating trend,” says Gerardo Berthin, vice president of Freedom House responsible for international programs.

what are the causes of this phenomenon? Obviously, there are many, and each country has its specific circumstances, but there are some common denominators.

“Without a doubt, there is a crisis of democracies,” agrees Paolo Gerbaudo, a sociologist at the Scuola Normale Superiore in Florence and King’s College London and author of Control and Protect: The Return of the State, which will be published in April in Spanish (Verso Libros). “In my opinion, one of the main causes is the way in which globalization has turned the democratic national State, the fundamental framework in which the democracy we know has developed, into an extremely fragile structure, because some capabilities, especially the ability to determine the economy. The ability to do things, keep promises, decreases, and that causes disappointment, a feeling of betrayal.”

Casas-Zamora points to three main concepts. In the first place, “internal disintegration, with the rise of centrifugal forces, extreme polarization.” Then, “the loss of confidence in democratic institutions as instruments capable of providing solid solutions to people’s problems. In this area, a particularly toxic element is corruption, which generates a high degree of detachment”. In Brazil, one of the key reasons for Bolsonaro’s rise was the numerous cases of corruption of the Workers’ Party (PT) in his long period of government.

Finally, “the international context, in which today a lower price is paid for embarking on an authoritarian path, and in which there are models like the Chinese one, which combines horrible repression with a high degree of economic efficiency”.

Like Zamora-Casas, Berthin also points to polarization, a true incubator of democratic problems. In this section, there are many experts who point to social networks as specific elements of our time that aggravate a problem that is not new. Evidence is accumulating that portrays them as accelerators of the particles of hatred, frustration, and contempt for the adversary.

Berthin also stresses economic inequality as a powerful factor of frustration, and demographic-social changes that are perceived by some groups as threatening realities.

Within the breadth of the casuistry, then, a main axis of reference for democratic deterioration is the line that begins with failures in the system —for example, in the face of classes disadvantaged by globalization—, and continues with the generation of popular discontent that they subsequently take advantage of populist leaders who exacerbate polarization. The latter creates a climate of animosity within society and dysfunctions or paralysis in institutional systems, which are then used to justify actions that reduce checks and balances.

There are broad sectors of democratic societies for which the assumption that the future will be better has been broken, which generates a systemic rejection that opens the way to dangerous attempts to ride out frustration.

The coming to power of populist forces is one of the most dangerous elements for democratic stability. Yasha Mounk and Jordan Kyle posted in 2018 an interesting study on the subject. The two political scientists built a database that compiles a series of governments defined as populist by more than fifty academic journals. They identified 46 leaders or political parties with those traits in power in 33 countries from 1990 to 2018.

Well, the follow-up yields several disturbing results: this type of government remains in power longer on average than non-populist ones; only a minority leaves power with a normal transition process; 50% reform the Constitution to reduce controls and rebalancing of the system or eliminate limits to consecutive terms. As for the ideological sign, the experts concluded that a similar proportion of right- and left-wing populist leadership led to a significant decline in democracy. Five out of 13 in the case on the right, five out of 13 in the case on the left.

The resilience

Despite all these weaknesses, democracies are showing signs of resilience these days. Not only because of how they have overcome the Trumpist and Bolsonaro challenges, but also because of the quality of some of their results, because of their persistent superiority over autocracies in multiple fields.

At the beginning of the pandemic, many observed the difficulties of democracies by comparing them with Chinese management, which seemed more effective, and reinforced certain arguments about the benefits of the authoritarian model. Three years later, China is bogged down in a complex management of the covid crisis, while the democracies have left it behind, with pharmaceutical brilliance in the production of vaccines and with a European solidarity reaction among other successes.

The war in Ukraine is also evidence of the persistent military superiority of the democracies. The delivery of limited-range weaponry, training, and the provision of intelligence information have been enough—along with the bravery and skill of Ukrainian forces—to stop a so-called superpower like Russia. On the other hand, they have demonstrated an effective degree of coordination between them, and in the case of the European ones —with the invaluable help of favorable weather conditions— to overcome the problem of energy dependence.

These traits of efficiency and vitality add to the unequaled foundations of democratic projects, beginning with respect for individual freedom and unparalleled plenitude of rights. It is necessary to weigh well the meaning of the protests in China in the face of the brutal pandemic control measures, which induced a political turn with panicky traits from the authorities in the face of citizen anger. Or in Iran, faced with the unfortunate discrimination against women.

But these positive elements are not enough to guarantee a bright future.

“Social demands are growing at exponential speed. The ability to respond has not advanced at the same pace. It is essential that democracies apply their virtuous self-correcting mechanism to this: to reduce the gap between demands and the ability to respond,” says Casas-Zamora, who argues that a reformulation of the social contract is necessary.

In the EU, the shift from austerity following the 2008 crisis to the countercyclical response to the pandemic looks a lot like an attempt at a new social contract. “Austerity policies are dangerous for democracy. The Next Generation EU [plan de recuperación] it is, without a doubt, a maturing movement in that sense”, says Gerbaudo.

The sociologist invites in any case not to underestimate the assaults on failed institutions in the US and Brazil, or the ultra-dismantled network in December in Germany that intended to stage a coup. “They have not been successful and have picturesque features. But what it means should not be underestimated. There is debate about whether they are fascist or post-fascist adventures. In my opinion, they are reminiscent of those pre-fascist authoritarian nationalism movements of the late 19th and early 20th centuries.” In the future they could be more effective.

Follow all the international information on Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.