We don’t know exactly what Vladimir Putin wants. We know what he doesn’t want. He does not want NATO expansion – he even wants guarantees from the West. And he doesn’t want democratic adventures in former Soviet republics – that will only bring misery.

His year has started badly.

In Kazakhstan, discontent over energy prices led to violent unrest this week, complete with storming of official buildings. Photos of a destroyed statue of Nursultan Nazarbayev, the now 81-year-old former president who has controlled the country for thirty years, circulated on Twitter. His successor as president, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, declared a state of emergency and called in the military to put down the unrest. Dozens of people were said to have died.

Tokaev also asked for assistance from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a military alliance of Russia and five other former Soviet republics. Moscow and Minsk immediately sent troops.

So the Kremlin is in crisis. In addition to the self-created tensions surrounding Ukraine, where Putin gathered tens of thousands of soldiers, he is now being tested in Kazakhstan: if he can help restore order, his influence over Tokayev and his followers would increase.

If you already think in ‘spheres of influence’, as Putin does, then you have to be able to keep things together in your own ‘sphere’. He also has to show that he can play chess on multiple boards – that too is part of the requirements of a superpower, smirked an analyst on Twitter. It’s not easy either: it’s finally quiet in Belarus, Kazakhstan plays on.

While the autocrats in the former Soviet republics come to each other’s aid to stifle civilian resistance, love for NATO grows in the democratic camp. Putin demands that NATO will never expand eastwards. That applies to Ukraine and Georgia, but that requirement also applies to Sweden and Finland, Russia threatened. That backfired. The Finnish president and prime minister stated that Helsinki decides Finland’s membership in NATO and not Moscow. In Stockholm, the centre-right opposition leader called on the government to follow the Finnish example.

Sweden has seen itself as neutral for centuries. Finland was linked to the Soviet Union by a ‘friendship treaty’ during the Cold War, without becoming a communist satellite state. After that, it remained formally neutral. NATO membership was often discussed in both countries, but there was no majority in favor of it. Formal membership is also not an issue now and not immediately necessary. Cooperation with NATO is close. In an emergency, NATO soldiers are allowed to cross Sweden and Finland towards Russia.

The fact that Finland finds it necessary to underline its sovereignty illustrates once again that tensions between Putin and the West have long since ceased to be confined to Ukraine. What started as an impending escalation of Russian military involvement in Ukraine has turned into a confrontation over Europe’s geopolitical borders. How far does the West reach, the West of which we are also a part?

The coming period will show whether Putin will continue to confront this as aggressively as before the unrest in Kazakhstan, because his resources are also limited. Will he soon be free again for Ukraine?

Geopolitics editor Michel Kerres writes here about the tilting world order.

