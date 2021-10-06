fromAndreas Schmid conclude

The CDU lost the federal election. The debacle is now to be dealt with internally. The status as a people’s party is crumbling.

Berlin – The Union has a lot to deal with. 24.1 percent meant the worst Bundestag election result of all time. And a vote share of eleven percent among voters under 30 does not promise a very bright future. This applies to the CSU, but also especially to the CDU. Quo vadis, People’s Party? It takes change.

Bundestag election: CDU before critical reappraisal – “must question ourselves openly and honestly”

The CDU is therefore planning to analyze the election defeat intensively. The Christian Democrats are apparently relying on a process that is unprecedented in the history of the party. “We want nothing less than a deep analysis of the content of our policy,” said CDU General Secretary Paul Ziemiak world.

In order for this analysis to ultimately help the entire party, external experts should be called in. “We need a clear profile and for that we have to question ourselves. However, this can only be done openly and honestly if we also involve bright minds from across society, ”said Ziemiak. It should be loud world people who are not close and even critical of the party have their say. Such processes were hardly known in the Union until now.

Bundestag election: “Basis Tour” and “Eastern Conference” – this is how the CDU plans the liberation

Within the party, the CDU is also planning a commission in which the direct candidates should have their say. MEPs who have lost their constituencies are supposed to help with error analysis, and victorious politicians are supposed to give tips on how to do better. Ziemiak is also planning a “basic tour” through all regional associations: “In order to work through this election, I will present myself to all the branches of the CDU for discussion in the coming weeks.”

“It’s about our future as a people’s party”

The CDU apparently wants to focus on eastern Germany. In the new federal states, the Christian Democrats recorded significant losses, in Thuringia and Saxony, for example, the AfD became the strongest force. “The AfD is a kind of new people’s party here,” said Per Wiesner (Free List) recently at Spiegel TV. He is mayor of the municipality of Neißeaue, Germany’s most easterly point, where the AfD won an absolute majority in the federal elections. The local victorious AfD direct candidate Steffen Janich said: “In Saxony we are well on the way to the new People’s Party”.

People’s Party – a label that the CDU is slowly in danger of losing? “Such an election result has to be worked up and analyzed intensively and with the groundwork,” said Ziemiak. “It’s about our future as a people’s party.” They want to involve the East more again. An “East Summit” should help. To this end, an “Eastern Conference” is planned for December, where all of the top East German politicians of the CDU will come together. Nationwide, the result is also to be discussed at a district chairperson’s conference.

Armin Laschet: Does the candidate for chancellor still have a future as CDU chief?

After the general election, the political situation within the longstanding Chancellor’s party is tense. While Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet was exploring a Jamaica coalition with the FDP and the Greens, there was already unrest in the party. In addition to the tense relationship between the CDU and CSU, the future of Laschet in particular is a headache for the Union. There are already rumors of his successor as party chairman.

The question that is floating over the Union like an incriminating cloud of fog is currently: Is the 60-year-old still tenable as CDU leader if the exploratory talks fail and the Union has to go into the opposition? Then it looks like the statements by the FDP and the Greens on midday (October 6). Both parties have agreed on talks with the SPD around a traffic light coalition. (as)