The Last of Us Remake for Playstation 5 It has been ringing among the rumors for a while, mainly thanks to Tom henderson, a recognized insider of the video game industry.

The most recent information caught the attention of his followers, since, apparently, several sources confirmed that this new version is almost finished.

Not satisfied with this, he also assured that The Last of Us 2 will have a version soon Director’s Cut, as it happened with Death stranding Y Ghost of tsushima.

‘With TLOU Multiplayer and TLOU 2 Director’s Cut, I heard they will arrive as well, but I don’t know exactly when / how.’

Henderson even claims that there are 3 projects of the IP of Naughty dog on the way, including a solo multiplayer.

Although these last two works do not have much information to support them, the arrival of a remastering of the first game has several supports.

VGC Y Bloomberg mentioned for a year that they were already working on a new version of the first game of this IP, although Naughty dog has not confirmed or denied the information.

Preparing for the Last of Us series on HBO

Tom Henderson believes that all these releases could work as a strategy to raise the hype in the framework of the premiere of the live action, starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.

Although this is mere speculation, it would make sense if these projects from the popular IP of Naughty dog They will be announced during 2022, but we will have to wait patiently to see if it happens.

We are still waiting for the multiplayer of TLOU 2Although as the stage is, it might not be coming to consoles anytime soon.

Do you think these alleged leaks are true or will they remain as mere rumors? Tell us in the comments and follow us on our social networks.