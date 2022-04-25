Those who are now experiencing family members are really difficult times Samantha Migliore, the woman who died aged 35 after breast treatment. The friend wanted to tell what the woman lived in her life, but above all she wanted to tell her opinion of her on the fake beautician.

The facts began last Thursday 21 April. In the home of the family located in Maranelloin the province of Modena.

Samantha had decided to contact Pamela Andress for a breast treatment. The beautician went to the house and they were in the bedroom. The husband said the agreed price was 1200 euros.

However, once he entered the room he noticed that his wife had enough breasts swollen. He asked the woman what substance she was about, but she told him he was a anestheticbut he never said what kind.

Samantha at one point started screaming. Antonio Bevilacqua soon went to to check. Right from the start he realized that the woman’s conditions were desperate. In fact she launched quickly the alarm to the sanitary.

Pamela Andress with the excuse of a phone call, again according to the man’s story, is ran away. When the doctors arrived, the young mother was already dead. Her death is thought to have occurred from cardiac arrest or anaphylactic shock. You will be alone the autopsy to give concrete answers. The beautician was born a few hours after the tragedy.

The words of Samantha Migliore’s friend

Lucia she was one of the victim’s closest friends. To one of the journalists of Fanpage.ithe wanted to talk about Samantha and her personality cheerful and sunny. The woman said:

She had finally found happiness, she had been married for just a month. I went to her wedding, she and her husband were so happy.