Discussions continue regarding the retouching of the photo published by Kate Middleton on social media. What's going on?

There is no respite for the poor Kate Middleton and for the mystery that has seen her as the protagonist in recent hours. This time a new theory emerges according to which the shot dates back to about 8 years ago. Ready to discover it?

The theories on Kate Middleton

Here's what we discovered about this shot which for many dates back to an old cover of “Vogue“.

Kate Middleton's words on the retouched photo

In the last few hours we've been talking about how the last one was published photo from Kate Middleton has been retouched without too much mystery. The Duchess of Cambridge immediately intervened on the issue, declaring that she didn't think she would generate a fuss following a simple family photo.

Obviously the theories linked to the matter have not been wasted and everything has been hypothesized, from strategy to marketing. There are even those who have come to think about how artificial intelligence helped fuel this story. The retouched photo of Kate Middleton Like many amateur photographers I try my hand at editing, but I want to apologize for the confusion caused by the family photo we shared.

According to the latest theory in the pipeline, the photo of discord would have already been published in the past and more precisely on an old cover of the magazine “Vogue“, way back in 2016. What is true in this whole story?

Vogue: is Kate Middleton's photo a thing of the past?

Credits: euronews in Italian

Some users of X they focused a lot on this story and according to one of them, a certain one Ruby Naldrett, the photo used for retouching Kate it would belong to an old Vogue cover. The copy in question arrived on the market in 2016 although it has now been slightly modified from editing.

Apparently however, this theory does not have very solid ground on which to sink its roots as several experts in the trade have refuted the involvement of editing and artificial intelligence in this regard.

Kate Middleton and Prince William

The mystery shows no sign of being resolved, which is why new theories continue to emerge hour by hour, some of which are quite disturbing. It is said that the Duchess is not in good health and that she has decided to get one stunt double for public and social events that you cannot miss out on.

From what we know, the photo that was the subject of such amazement was taken with a professional camera belonging to the brand Canon. The same was then retouched on March 8 with the program Adobe before being published on March 10th to celebrate the Mother's Day. What can I say, perhaps yet another thing is hidden behind all this communication error. This time however, committed by one of the most important royal families in the entire world.