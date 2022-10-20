The star of popular TV series Anna Bolshova, who killed a woman on her Audi, is not to blame for the accident, according to Lenkom, where the actress serves. The deceased resident of the Kaluga region was crossing the highway in an inappropriate and poorly lit place, a representative of the theater told Izvestia. According to preliminary data, the woman was in a state of severe intoxication. Lawyers note that the punishment that the actress can expect if her guilt in the accident is proven can be up to five years in prison. In the meantime, the Honored Artist of Russia continues to rehearse and play performances. The next performance with her participation – “Memorial Prayer” – is scheduled for October 22. After interviewing experts, Izvestia found out what consequences this tragic event could have for the Lenkom star.

Didn’t run away from the place

According to the traffic police, Anna Bolshova made a fatal collision on October 14 on one of the highways in the Kaluga region, where her country house is located. The road was not lit. The actress herself called the police and called an ambulance. Alcohol and drugs were not found at Bolshova, but the victim, 31-year-old Olesya Borisenko (Sokolova), a resident of the village of Grachevka, Kaluga Region, was in a state of extreme intoxication – about 4 ppm was found in her blood. The injuries were critical, the victim died before the arrival of doctors.

Psychiatrist-narcologist Igor Lazarev explained for Izvestia that with such a degree of intoxication, a person already reacts poorly to external stimuli.

“This dose is close to lethal,” said the expert. – But with a high tolerance to alcohol, a person retains the ability to move.

The head of the literary and dramatic part, the assistant director of Lenkom for creative issues, Inna Goryunova, told Izvestia that the actress was not to blame for this tragedy. According to her, the accident did not occur at a pedestrian crossing, in a poorly lit area.

– The prosecutor’s office has already noted that it is not her fault in that incident. In complete darkness, a man rushed under the car. Bolshova herself called an ambulance, the police, did not hide from the place. We have no other information,” added Irina Goryunova. — The actress gave the investigators a non-disclosure agreement.

The press service of “Lenkom” noted that at the present time no charges have been brought against Bolshova due to the circumstances of the incident. She works according to the approved theatrical schedule and is busy in the performances of the repertoire.

People’s Artist of Russia Valery Barinov has long been friends with Anna Bolshova, they played together in the series “Wedding Troubles”.

“A misfortune can happen to anyone,” he shared with Izvestia. I can imagine the state she’s in right now. He is a very conscientious and honest person. Wonderful actress. This is a tragic accident, from which no one is immune.

Circumstances in the aggregate

The punishment that awaits the actress, if her guilt in the accident is proven, can be quite serious. According to the managing partner of the law firm AVG Legal Alexey Gavrishev, if one person died as a result of an accident, in accordance with Part 3 of Art. 264 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Violation of traffic rules and operation of vehicles”, it can provide for up to five years in prison.

“In any case, the court will evaluate the circumstances in their entirety, including the characteristics of the person responsible for the accident, as well as circumstances that can be interpreted as mitigating,” he clarified in an interview with Izvestia. “At the same time, staying at the scene of an accident is not a mitigating circumstance, but a direct obligation of any participant in a traffic accident.

The lawyer noted that such facts as the unlit street on which the accident occurred, and the presence of a significant amount of alcohol in the blood of the deceased, when determining the degree of guilt, will be assessed by the court separately. Also, regardless of the presence or absence of the fault of the driver of the vehicle, the relatives of the deceased have the right to apply to the court in a civil law order to recover damages.

By the way, her driving past may not be in favor of Bolshova. According to the traffic police, the actress got into an accident in a 2013 car, which she has been using for nine years. During this time, she violated traffic rules about 100 times, mostly speeding. In 2022, 22 violations were recorded with the participation of the honored artist – the last fine was issued and paid on October 10 in Moscow.

It is worth noting that with any development of events, there will most likely be a replacement for Anna Bolshova in the theater. In seven performances, she plays her roles in turn with other actresses. And only in two – “Roller Coaster” and “Dreams of Monsieur de Moliere” – she has no replacement.