Halo Infinite had to return to the workshop after criticism received from fans in his first gameplay, and it is not for less, since it had several obvious flaws.

One of the doubts that arose with the announcement of this title had to do with its location in the timeline of the saga, because while some assured that it would be the sixth installment, others believed that it would be something different.

Recently 343 Industries gave an answer to the doubts of the fans, and made it clear that it is not about Halo 6, but of a reboot spiritual.

Through the platform Inside Infinite, 343 shared an interview with Justin dinges, head of art at Halo Infinite, John mulkey, chief designer, and Troy mashburn, director of the game, where they revealed several interesting details of this title.

What drew the most attention is that once and for all they clarified that this title is about a spiritual reboot and not a continuation of the saga of master Chief.

The original goal is to make players remember Halo: Combat Evolved, albeit with improved graphics.

“With Halo Infinite we want to take this new adventure back to the roots and create a pleasant visual experience that does not overwhelm with unnecessary complexity, where the beauty of the world and a clear artistic composition prevail.”

To show a bit of the progress they have made so far, the team shared several images where we can see the world we will face.

It looks better than its first gameplay.

Halo Infinite It does not yet have a final release date, although it will be available in late 2021.

Do you think this reboot will be as legendary as its predecessors?

