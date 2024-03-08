He passed away forever, suddenly, at just 47 years old, after celebrating his birthday. Teo Segale he was a well-known Milanese musician, who had given emotions to everyone for twenty years and was the founder of the Santeria clubs. He suffered a sudden heart attack during the night.

I had just celebrated his birthday, the news of his passing broke the hearts of many people. As a person who just turned a year older, do you go to sleep and never wake up? It's one of those questions that will never be answered.

Teo Segale's career began thanks to his work as a press office for Spingo, the record agency that you then used to promote many record labels in Italysuch as Warp, PIAS or Century Media Records.

He loved music, but above all he loved discovering new things. She wanted to discover new talents in stand up comedy. He collaborated with radio stations, organized concerts and events, in short, Teo was a very well-known and esteemed figure and the news of his sudden death left pain and dismay.

Numerous messages sent to the family and heartbreaking posts shared on social networks, published by all those who loved him and who wanted say goodbye to him for the last time time with words of love.

You have left a drama within the drama my friend, a drama of a life broken too soon, in which we will miss everything about you, EVERYTHING. A drama of a father, yours, who lost a son too early and that's not good Teo, NO… it's not done that way! And then the drama of a companion, Rita, who almost no one or very few are talking about and to whom now, tomorrow and in the next few months, we should bring our help. I'm broken but I'm also so angry, it's not fair! You will be missed dearly.

Read also: Tragedy in Ascoli Piceno, mother dies in her sleep.