Many fans of Johnny depp they celebrated when they found out that Amber heard would come out of Aquaman 2 for an alleged breach of contract, however, there is now a report from a reliable source that says otherwise and that she is still in the role of Mere.

This information comes from a member of the media The Hollywood Reportr called Ryan parker, who points out that, in reality, reports about Amber heard outside Aquaman 2 They are inaccurate and it was not fired.

Initially, the report of Forbes said that Amber heard had not fulfilled a previous contract with Warner Bros. Pictures since he was not in shape for the character of Mera. To that was added that Emilia clarke She would be the actress who would replace her, even, she was already signed for the filming in summer 2021.

Now, the lack of evidence or an official statement from Warner Bros. Pictures causes many fans to be waiting to know what the hell is going to happen to the actors who will appear in Aquaman 2, especially Amber Heard.

Amber Heard’s role of Mera is unlikely to be stripped of Aquaman 2

Contrary to Johnny depp, who was unemployed in 2020, Amber Heard has not stopped being active in film issues. First of all, the actress was used by Zack snyder to record new takes for your edit Justice league.

Later, it was not only reaffirmed that Amber heard I would be in Aquaman 2, could also have a solo movie for the character of Mera, although we must also wait for this information to be corroborated by DC and Warner Bros. Pictures.

Now the fans are the ones who want to Amber heard out of work, especially because of his lawsuit with Johnny depp. There is a very famous request in Change.org which has already collected more than a million signatures and is aimed at executives of Warner Bros. PictureYes, but, as we already mentioned, it seems unlikely that any kind of impeachment will happen.

