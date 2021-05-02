Unknown

The season is winding down and many teams still have their annual goals close at hand. This is the case of the contenders in the Zorrilla duel today, at 2:00 p.m.: Real Valladolid and Betis. The day was not going badly for the Blanquivioletas until Sandro, with help, made the duel uneven at El Alcoraz, the same match that the Verdiblancos were pending, but the other way around. The defeat of the Royal increases its chances of reaching Europe. In this way permanence and qualification for the Europa League are mixed in the paella duel in Valladolid (follow the match live on As.com).

The locals need to win. One win in the last 16 games They have made life difficult for the pucelanos. He is the king of the tie in First, with 15 X, and now accumulates three in a row, but today he needs to win to continue with a minimum distance over danger. Sergio González’s men will try to give continuity to the good feelings of the last half hour in San Mamés on Wednesday and improve in the defensive zone. The Valladolid, far from their figures of other years, have only left a clean sheet in three games and they have conceded 45 goals, the same as the Betis who, although they have had better aim, have bled at some moments in the back area. On Mother’s Day, presents are not allowed, at least in Zorrilla.

For this match, Sergio González has all the members of his staff available, minus Carnero, who is a long-term low, so he will have to make three discards before the game since he did not offer a called-up list. Within its policy of using goalkeepers depending on the characteristics of the rival, Roberto could be a starter since Betis does a lot of damage from set pieces and the Madrid player is taller than Masip. In defense, Olaza will return to a rear where Janko, Joaquín and El Yamiq are fixed. In the center of the field Roque Mesa could accompany Alcaraz, while the bands would be for Orellana, Pucelano’s top scorer, and Plano with the mission of generating chances for the ‘killer’ Weissman and Guardiola to hit the mark, although the option that Marcos André continue in the eleven is not ruled out.

Betis, meanwhile, reaches the stadium of the king of the tie after resolving their last three games with draws, but with the firm hope of reaching Europa League positions. Pellegrini’s men have improved defensively in recent games, but the ‘blanket’ now makes it difficult for them to score. To solve it, Borja Iglesias faces one of his favorite victims, which together with the return of Fekir, sanctioned against Real Madrid, makes the Betic offensive potential win whole. The Chilean coach will not be able to count on Laínez, which can return Ruibal to eleven, while Guarded may have earned his continuity in the eleven after his good game in Valdebebas with Guido. Another one that will not fail today is Canales to carry the weight of the Verdiblancas operations in Valladolid, where the Betis have had good results in this century.

By the way, one of the questions will be in focus is the presence or not of Mandi in eleven, after this week it was confirmed that Villarreal has him tied for next season. Despite the words of Pellegrini giving him all the confidence, it will be necessary to see how this issue affects the player. And it is that when celebrating Mother’s Day, in Zorrilla Real Valladolid and Betis three points will be played that can be decisive to achieve their respective objectives. It is not a gift day in Zorrilla.