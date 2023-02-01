Gerard Piqué does not rest. The former Barcelona player continues to be the ‘talk’ of the tabloids in Spain because of his sentimental life. Although more than seven months have passed since he announced his separation from Shakira, the world champion with Spain in 2010 continues to be scrutinized every day for what he does or does not do.

In fact, in this interest of the ‘paparazzi’ to find out more details about Piqué’s sentimental side, it seems that his new partner, the young Clara Chía Martí, has been affected.

Not surprisingly, in recent days various media reported that Martí had supposedly suffered an anxiety attack, apparently the product of the crisis due to the public exposure that Shakira’s latest song has brought her, a clear dart against Piqué and her.

However, before said report, the ‘paparazzi’ Jordi Martin, who has closely followed Piqué’s life, decided to speak out and ensure that “Shakira has nothing to do with it”.

“”Do not blame Shakira (…) She knows that I have information that she and her boyfriend are trying to silence”Martin said on his Instagram account, before announcing “The mother of all bombs.”

‘Clarita Karma’

Memes of Piqué and Clara Chía for their first photo on Instagram Photo: Instagram: @3gerardpique

According to information from the journalists Laura Fa and Lorena Vázquez, the popular ‘Mamarazzis’, who have closely followed the issue of Shakira and Piqué, supposedly Clara Chía would not have withstood the pressure after Shakira’s latest pitch.

“She had to be treated at a private clinic in Barcelona, ​​the Quirónsalud Hospital, after suffering an anxiety attack. Piqué’s girlfriend is overwhelmed and the constant harassment she suffers on social networks is taking its toll on her”expressed the ‘Mamarazzis’.

However, after a video was released in which the young Martí looks somewhat calmer, the ‘paparazzi’ Jordi Martín came out on his social networks.

“The anxiety crisis does not come from the song. There is another compelling reason, but do not blame Shakira for something that she has nothing to do with. Could it be that Clarita discovered something? Soon the mother of all bombs”he commented on his Instagram stories.

“She knows that I have information that she and her boyfriend are trying to silence and I will release it shortly. Who would have thought of getting into a family before. Karma ClaritaMartin added.

Although some media are considering an alleged infidelity, so far the ‘paparazzi’ has not provided further details of his announcement. In turn, neither Piqué nor those around Clara Chía have spoken about the supposed crisis of the young Catalan.

