Fans of the saga Dark souls and the work of Hidetaka miyazaki are eagerly awaiting the arrival of Elden ring. This new title promises us the well-known gameplay that we love from gaming games. FromSoftware in an open world full of magic and fantasy. Not to mention that it has the participation of George RR Martin, creator of game of Thrones, in the history section.

Elden ring is still a few months away, as it will reach PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S Y Pc on February 25, 2022. However, some players already had the opportunity to enjoy something of this ambitious title thanks to a series of tests. Unfortunately there were people who took the opportunity to leak important information.

The Elden Ring plot is already loose on the networks

A group of hackers managed to jailbreak the systems of the PS4 to run unauthorized games on the console. After doing this, they used their process to get access to the trial versions of Elden ring that were available during the past month.

As a result, the hackers were able to collect a whole series of data, including audio clips and mission descriptions. Through these, they managed to get a lot of information about Elden ring, its plot and the events that will happen at the end of the game. The worst thing about it is that they have already released spoilers on the internet.

According to the medium VGC, the data that was collected includes 3000 audio files, character models, animations and scripts with dialogue from various missions. Players who want to enjoy Elden Ring and their story without any spoiler will have to take extreme precautions when using their networks.

With a relatively long lead time, not many may make it to February 25, 2022 without spoiling some of the plot. Although being honest, the excitement for Elden ring it will surely make players enjoy it even though they have been spoiled. Do you think this affects the release of the latest work by Miyazaki?

For more video game content, we recommend:

[Fuente]