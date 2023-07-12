Culiacán, Sinaloa.- The culiacanense cyclist, Yarely Salazarcriticized the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sports (CONADE), which directs the former athlete, Ana Gabriela Guevarabecause the economic aid he receives is very low, for which he asked for better support to continue with his preparation for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

«In my case, if I have my scholarship, I think that all cyclists they have their scholarship, the only thing that happened to me is that finishing the Olympic Games they gave me the super low scholarship, the minimum they are giving now is six thousand pesos a month, and since then my scholarship has not increased», He revealed at a press conference.

«Personally, it does affect me too much because with six thousand pesos not even the supermarket that I have to do costs thatIt is more expensive because the diets are very high in protein and it is very expensive, so it is affecting me a lot, but I hope this issue will be fixed soon and I can earn a little more,” he mentioned. Yarely Salazar.

In addition, the cyclist stated that during the Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023 some of his colleagues had to take care of their own expenses in terms of sports equipment, which is the part that calls for better support from the CONADE to keep improving.

Yarely Salazar after winning a competition

middle jam

«Many had concentrations but each of the cyclists he put his money to improve, the joke was to be together and improve together to break the national record. That part is missing that they do support us in matters of giving us sports equipment, everyone buys their material and takes it, in Central Americans I brought my personal wheels, tubular, we need that part to improve,” said the sportsman 26 years old.

Despite being affected by the little economic support from the dependency that Ana Gabriela Guevara is the owner, Yarely Salazar affirms that each athlete has the same objective, which is to reach the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and fight for a medal.

Yarely Salazar sings the National Anthem

middle jam

«Everyone has a dream to achieve, everyone is looking for resources where they can to continue competing and achieve that level for the fair, if it is difficult to only focus on the positive, because the negative drags you down, but that is where the psychologist comes in, It helps us a lot,” he said.