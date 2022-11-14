WITH THE RESULT of the midway elections in the United States, the external pressure on Andrés Manuel López Obrador will be less and will allow him more room to decide on his successor.

The fight between Republicans and Democrats for control of the Senate and the House of Representatives means that the dispute will focus on domestic politics and the performance of the Joe Biden government.

However, López Obrador and the 4T government have had the great ability to unite, against him, the political parties of the United States and the most radical groups in that country.

The reason for the discomfort is the non-compliance with the TMEC in various areas, especially energy, the lack of cross-border security, drug trafficking, femicides and the level of violence in Mexico.

Over the next few weeks, and until the end of the year, the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and the Trade Representative, Katherine Tai, will put pressure on Raquel Buenrostro and Rocío Nahle.

The Americans will not take their finger off the line to force Mexico to respect the commitments regarding investment in energy within the new North American trade agreement.

The Biden administration and a good number of senators and congressmen believe that López Obrador, Buenrostro and Nahle are passing through the triumphal arch to fulfill the trinational pact.

Buenrostro, Nahle and Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard must stop “making time”, not forgetting that there is a problem in the interpretation of the investment and energy chapters in the TMEC and fulfilling the commitments.

Although the confrontation between Republicans and Democrats persists over the elections, the 4T regime is also being questioned by the government of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The only thing they are pleased with is the role played by the president of Mexico with respect to immigrants from Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa and even Asia.

López Obrador has been a faithful and fierce guardian to stop the entry of immigrants into the country on the southern border of Mexico, as demanded first by Donald Trump and then by Joe Biden.

But once the midterm election is resolved and the new Congress is formed, Republicans and Democrats are going to put pressure on what remains of the López Obrador government on two fundamental issues.

The first is the economic integration of North America, promoted by the Republican George Bush Sr., in the administration of Carlos Salinas, and the Democrat Bill Clinton, in the government of Ernesto Zedillo.

The second is security: the Mexican government must guarantee the reduction of femicides in the country, combat criminals and abandon the policy of hugs and zero bullets.

Without a true security policy, it will not be possible to promote a greater climate of confidence for investment and job creation, especially for companies in North America.

The dilemma is to comply or not to comply with the law and the word pledged and signed with business partners. A panel implies a sanction on national exports of up to 40 billion dollars.

But that is not the point: the point is to build a regional future that gives confidence and certainty to create investment that guarantees a better quality of life for all: Mexicans, Americans and Canadians.

WELL WITH THE NEWS that Valentín Diez Morodo became the majority shareholder of the famous Villa Magna hotel in Madrid. The former owner of Grupo Modelo bought the participation of Fernando Chico Pardo and his sons Andrés and Felipe Chico Hernández about a month ago. The family had previously taken control of RLH Properties, a financial vehicle created by Allen Sanguinés, who four years ago starred in what has been considered the largest purchase of a hotel property in the Spanish capital: precisely the Villa Magna, at 210 million euros. We do not know if the Diez Morodo raid includes the One & Only Mandarina hotels in Nayarit and the Four Seasons of CdMx.

AND SINCE we are talking about Mexicans in Spain, another one who changed his residence is Francisco Gil Díaz. It is not recent, but it was not very public either. The former secretary of the Treasury no longer felt comfortable in CdMx and the country. The harassment of the 4T to his son, Gonzalo Gil White, who although he lives in one of the most luxurious districts of Miami, persecuted him everywhere. The founder of Oro Negro has several pending with federal and local justice for alleged fraud against bondholders. He, in turn, has sued Pemex, led by Octavio Romero, and the Mexican state. Gil Díaz joins Enrique Peña, Carlos Salinas and Felipe Calderón, who changed the air to the mother country.

SPEAKING OF local AUTHORITIES, the lawsuit between Advent International, led by Daniel Martínez-Valle, and Servicios Funerarios GG, led by Carlos Peña, for the case of the sale of Gayosso, escalated to criminal matters with a little help from the Strategic Investigation Prosecutor’s Office in Financial Crimes of the CdMx and Management Unit 12 of the Superior Court of Justice of the CdMx, instances that should not have been involved in a matter that was 100% civil. From what can be seen, the party that argues that it was defrauded brings good criminal lawyers and with good level connections in the prosecution in charge of Ernestina Godoy, whose role is already frankly unfortunate in several cases that she brings and that went viral.

THIS WEEK WILL TAKE PLACE the event that celebrates 25 years of the retirement fund management industry. The end of Bernardo González’s term as president of the Mexican Association of Afores (Amafore) will be announced, after four years of outstanding representation work. He carried out the reform of the pension system that came out in consensus with all the actors in the sector and with the federal government to resolve the lag in replacement rates for future retirees. He also achieved the acceptance of Amafore in the leadership of the Business Coordinating Council. After fulfilling this assignment, González will dedicate himself to other projects within the financial sector.

THE ENTIRE INDUSTRY of television and platforms are surprised by the investigation of improper mergers announced last week by the Competition Unit of the Federal Telecommunications Institute, chaired by Javier Juárez Mójica. The companies wonder who the regulator is about, which will not be known for months. The only ones that are free from all suspicion are those of TelevisaUnivision and its Vix platform, owned by Emilio Azcárraga, who in October of last year obtained their concentration authorization from that institute. The same does not happen with the giants Netflix of Reed Hastings, Amazon Prime of Jeff Bezos and Disney directed by Bob Chapek.