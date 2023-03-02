Bruce Willis’ condition isn’t easy to manage, which is why his wife Emma enlisted the help of a dementia specialist

Emma Heming Willis, wife of Bruce Willisis trying to learn as much as possible about frontotemporal dementia with the help of a specialist.

Recently, the 44-year-old posted a photo of herself in the company of another woman on her social profile. She wanted to show everyone who is helping Bruce Willis to live a decent life.

I am grateful for the opportunity to work with @teepasnows_pac. It has helped me enrich my dementia care toolbox. She is a loving, compassionate and skillful leader in this space which is navigated with pure empathy. She is a gift.

The specialist immediately responded to her praise, underlining the fantastic way in which Emma is taking care of her husband, despite the fact that the beloved actor’s condition is not easy to manage.

It was the same woman, a few weeks ago, who spread the terrible diagnosis that Bruce Willis had received: it wasn’t a question of aphasia, but of frontotemporal dementia. A disease that attacks the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain. These atrophy and their shrinkage, leads to speech problems, emotional problems, personality changes, muscle and swallowing problems.

Bruce Willis is receiving incredible affection

Bruce Willis no longer recognizes anyone and he is often aggressive, as his mother told the newspapers. It is not easy to manage his situation, but his extraordinary and extended family is doing everything possible to live a dignified life for as long as possible.

Unfortunately he will never be able to return to acting, his greatest passion. Fans are shocked by the terrible news, imagining him in his bed in those conditions is not easy at all. The affection he is receiving from all over the world is incredible. And as his wife Emma said, Bruce would use his voice to to raise awareness on frontotemporal dementia, which to date has no cure. And that’s what she intends to do too.