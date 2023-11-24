Spanish player Salva Ferrer, a former acquaintance of the Italian championship, has announced that he has Hodgkin’s lymphoma

A shocking announcement was made yesterday by a 25-year-old Spanish footballer, Save Ferrer. The defender, currently playing for the Cypriots of Anorthosis, has in fact said on social media that he discovered he had a tumor and had to retire from professional activity to begin the necessary treatment.

Credit: salvajr21 – Instagram

Born in Catalonia in 1998, Salvador Ferrer Canals he started playing football in the youth teams of Jabac Terrassa, and then moved on to those of Espanyol, Martorel and Damm.

Among the professionals he made his debut in 2015 with Martorel and after a couple of short experiences in other Spanish teams, he was purchased by the Italian club Spice.

He played with the Ligurians from 2019 to 2023 and was among the protagonists of the historic match promotion of the club to Serie A and the following three seasons in the top division.

This summer he was purchased by the Cypriot teamAnorthosiswhere however he has not yet managed to play a match.

To probably already put a point to his season, a very sad diagnosis has arrived, which is also worrying for his life.

Salva Ferrer himself announced what happened to him, in a touching post on his profile Instagram. Here are his words:

It’s not easy to have to write this message, but I want to convey positivity to you. I have been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma and I will undergo treatment in the next few weeks. I can’t deny that it was a hard blow for me and my family, but the doctors’ prognosis is positive and I hope to be able to play football again soon and enjoy life. Fear does not exist in my battle against this disease.

Spezia’s proximity to Salva Ferrer

Countless i messages and the demonstrations of affection than the footballer Spanish received after his tragic announcement. Already in the comments of his post, many former teammates who played with him at Spezia wanted to comment to give him strength.

Even the same Ligurian club wanted to dedicate moving words to the former member. here is the communicated of society: