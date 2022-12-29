“At the bottom there is room” It reached the end of its season 9 a few days ago, but fans are already waiting for a new installment, especially after the surprises it left behind. The América Televisión series showed the return of Claudia Llanos and more revelations, but one that she never exposed is what she really takes Francesca Maldini when he asks cognac. Believe it or not, it is not an alcoholic drink.

“AFHS”: what does Francesca drink when she asks for cognac?

“Pireeeer, my cognac!” is what Francesca usually shouts when she asks Peter to serve her the alcoholic drink that calms her nerves. However, the actress who plays the lady, Yvonne Frayssinet, does not drink the liquor when she does her sequences. This was revealed in a previous behind the scenes video.

Specifically, a member of the production team was holding a tray with the characteristic ‘Madame’ cup. In this context, the collaborator was asked what is really served to the ‘Noni’ and this was his response: “It’s a full glass of water with a little bit of Pepsi.”

What happened to Francesca Maldini at the end of “Al fondo hay sitio” 9?

The final chapter of “Al fondo hay sitio” 9 put great tension on Francesca Maldini. Not only did he find out about the plan that Diego Montalbán hatched against Koky Reyes, but he also received a very worrying call from a mysterious person, who left him unexpected news.

In addition, we saw the return of her archenemy Claudia Llanos, the evil and popular “Shark Look”, who was supposed to be dead, after Mrs. Maldini herself shot her a few seasons ago.

Viewers are eager to know what will happen to the character in the next chapters.